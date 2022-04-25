"My approach is arrogant" - Dan Hooker pinpoints reason for ongoing losing streak

Dan Hooker has opened up about his recent setbacks inside the octagon. Hooker has competed in six fights since 2020, five of which were contested at lightweight and one at featherweight. He’s lost four of them and the two victories have come by way of decision.

Speaking to The AllStar’s John Hyon Ko, Hooker, who's on a two-fight losing streak, suggested that he’s had to overcome several hurdles to compete in the UFC since 2020. This was because the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in his native country of New Zealand implementing strict lockdown measures, travel restrictions, and quarantine rules.

ESPN Australia & NZ @ESPNAusNZ



Not a good result for Kiwi Dan Hooker as Arnold Allen finishes with a bang in a TKO win #UFCLondon Not a good result for Kiwi Dan Hooker as Arnold Allen finishes with a bang in a TKO win #UFCLondon https://t.co/eHzviuc3QD

He noted that spending less time at home with family and coaches adversely affected him. Hooker stated:

“Because I’m a big guy on like, mind over matter. But that’s, like, these last two years have taught me; it’s that mind over matter works in certain situations but not in all situations. You cannot rely on; and it’s like, a bit of – Not a bit, like, it’s just arrogance on my part too. It’s like a lot of acknowledgment that I have to take."

He added on the situation by saying:

"It’s arrogance on my part like, thinking that I can beat guys of these caliber under the circumstances that I’m trying to do it under. Like, it’s crazy. And there’s only one excuse for that; it’s that my approach is arrogant. So, obviously, I have to take a step back and address that.”

However, Hooker pointed out that things have started going back to normal in New Zealand as of late. Furthermore, he revealed that although he returned to the featherweight division for his last fight, he won’t stay there and will instead return to lightweight for his next fight.

Watch Dan Hooker’s conversation with John Hyon Ko in the video below:

Dan Hooker’s heartwarming interaction with his daughter after meeting her for the first time in several months

Owing to the stringent travel restrictions and other COVID-related norms in New Zealand, Dan Hooker temporarily relocated to the US before his fight against Nasrat Haqparast last September.

On March 5, 2022, the New Zealand government relaxed its COVID-related rules, which meant that Hooker wouldn’t have to undergo Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) after arriving in his home country.

Following his fight with Arnold Allen in March, Hooker flew back to New Zealand the same month and was welcomed by his loved ones at the airport. Among them was his beloved daughter, who was overjoyed to meet her father in person after several months.

Their heartwarming interaction was later posted on social media, with Hooker receiving widespread praise for the sacrifice he made by staying away from his family and friends to fight in the UFC.

