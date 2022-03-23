"Nothing but heart"- Teddy Atlas commends Dan Hooker for putting up an exciting fight against Arnold Allen

Regardless of the outcome of UFC London, Teddy Atlas has given Dan Hooker props for always striving to put on entertaining fights.

Hooker recently suffered a devastating TKO loss to Arnold Allen at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall at the O2 Arena in London, England. Speaking about the event, Atlas said he'd want to take a moment to appreciate Hooker's body of work. During a recent episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the iconic commentator said:

"First of all, I'll follow what you just said and add to it a little bit about Dan Hooker – great warrior, fan-friendly fighter, nothing but heart. Entertainment, he's been involved in so many, so many fights that's why he has a great backing. People love him. How could you not?"

Check out Teddy Altas' comments on Hooker vs. Allen:

Once a top contender in the lightweight division, Hooker has fallen on hard times as of late. 'The Hangman' is currently on a two-fight skid after he stepped in on short notice against Islam Makhachev at UFC 267. Hooker is now 1-4 in his last five fights.

Meanwhile, Allen has kept his UFC record unblemished as he scored arguably the biggest win of his career. The Englishman fought aggressively as he traded strikes with Hooker and managed to get the better of his opponent. 'Almighty' is riding a nine-fight UFC winning streak and has 11 straight victories overall.

Dana White says Dan Hooker's future is up to him

UFC president Dana White didn't have much to say regarding Dan Hooker's future.

The Aucklander's return to featherweight didn't go as planned as Arnold Allen made quick work of him in their main card clash. During the UFC London post-fight press conference, White was asked if he would allow Hooker to stay in the 145-pound division or force him to go back up to 155 pounds. The UFC boss replied:

"That’s up to him. He came in and performed tonight. He made weight, he came in and went to war with a guy who’s undefeated in this weight class and he can do whatever he wants to."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

