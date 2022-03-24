Watch: Dan Hooker reunited with his daughter in New Zealand after months 

Dan Hooker is finally back home in New Zealand and reunited with his family. The City Kickboxing fighter had relocated to the US ahead of his fight with Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 last year owing to the previously implemented strict COVID-19 related lockdown rules in New Zealand.

After spending months away from his family, 'The Hangman' finally returned home, and his daughter seemed thrilled to see her father again. In a heartwarming video shared by Dan Hooker on Instagram, his daughter can be seen running into his arms upon seeing him at the airport.

Hooker captioned the post saying:

"First time seeing my baby this year"

Watch the adorable interaction between Hooker and his daughter below:

Following the relaxation of the border regulations by the New Zealand government since March 5, Dan Hooker was relieved to know that he could return home without having to undergo 'Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ).' Heading into his fight against Arnold Allen at the recently concluded UFC London event, Hooker said:

"The positions I was in, going into fights, knowing what might happen where it might take you months to recover and knowing that it might take you four months, three months, two months in a hotel room by yourself is a daunting task. Once I'm at home sitting on my couch with my wife, my daughter, and my friends are coming over... I can get through anything. Free, free is what it is.” (h/t - Stuff)

Dan Hooker finds himself with his back to the wall after latest loss

Dan Hooker has hit a rough patch lately, and despite changing his weight class, the Kiwi fighter couldn't get his hand raised in his last fight against Allen. After six long years, Hooker returned to the featherweight division and suffered a crushing first-round TKO loss to the surging 145lbs contender.

The 32-year-old has lost four out of his last five fights inside the octagon. Having reunited with his family, Hooker must rejuvenate himself before planning his next fight in the UFC. Promotion honcho Dana White seems to be content with the former lightweight contender's performance against Allen.

He praised Hooker and said that 'The Hangman' has the right to decide whether he wants to remain at 145lbs or move back to 155lbs in the future.

