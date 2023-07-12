“Gyno bros” - Observant fans spot Mark Zuckerberg and Israel Adesanya’s unusual chest muscles, speculate steroid use

The possibility of an epic MMA fight between the social media heavyweights Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk looms, the Meta CEO recently joined forces with UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski for sparring sessions.

Adesanya posted sparring photographs with the caption:

"No fugazi with Mark. This is Serious Business."

A Facebook user named Mohamed Batri shared a photograph that caught the attention of MMA enthusiasts. The image depicted Mark Zuckerberg, with what appeared to be a noticeable swelling in his right pectoral muscle, leading to speculation about the presence of gynecomastia.

Interestingly, the connection was drawn to 'The Last Stylebender', who had previously faced similar scrutiny and unfounded allegations regarding steroid use.

Fans with a discerning eye swiftly noticed the striking similarity in the chest muscles of both Zuckerberg and Adesanya, prompting further speculation and whispers of potential steroid usage.

One fan wrote:

"Look like a cow t*tty after being milked."

Another wrote:

"how do you know they're not breast feeding each other, don't just assume shiyit, never just a soon sheeiit."

A fan posted:

"Gyno bros."

While another fan made a bold proposition to Mark Zuckerberg:

"Please wear a bra."

Here are some reactions of other fans to the photo:

"Probably not that easy contain the lizard form undercover."

"The t*t on the right has natural t*ts."

"Tittygate."

Mark Zuckerberg responds to photograph of himself sparring with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski

The sparks for an MMA clash between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg ignited when Musk playfully issued a challenge to Zuckerberg after the launch of Threads, a new Twitter competitor. What initially seemed like lighthearted banter between these influential figures soon evolved into a topic of immense intrigue, capturing the imagination of combat sports aficionados.

The Meta CEO recently found himself reflecting on a viral image that captured a sparring session he shared with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski:

"It's an honor to train with you guys!"

Volkanovski replied:

"@zuck you’re a beast! Always great to catch up."

