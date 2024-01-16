"Happy you're not eating dogs" - When Helen Yee had a hilarious response to UFC champ Sean Strickland's racist remark

Sean Strickland once took part in an interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, during which the future UFC middleweight champion made a racist remark in response to Yee claiming to know all of the buffets in an area. He parroted the popular stereotype that people of Chinese descent eat dogs saying:

"Well, f*****, I'm just happy you're not eating dogs."

Yee responded in humorous fashion. She reframed the situation by jokingly drawing attention to her father:

"My dad did."

Strickland is known for his unfiltered approach to every social interaction, often crossing the line when engaging other fighters or even addressing a group of journalists. In the past, he criticized Germany and England for having stricter gun control laws, before using transphobic slurs to describe their male populations.

He has also made the sexist claim that women should not be part of the American workforce. This, however, has not stopped him from enjoying a positive relationship with some of the women in said workforce, as he is a well-known friend of UFC content creator and social media influencer Nina-Marie Daniele.

The pair have struck up an unlikely friendship, which has seen Strickland collaborate with her on more videos than any other UFC fighter. She has even sat cage-side for his fights, cheering him on from the stands. Whether she will be present at UFC 297 this Saturday, however, remains to be seen.

The middleweight champion is scheduled to defend his divisional crown for the very first time. His challenger is the streaking Dricus du Plessis, who has torn a path through the promotion's middleweight division.

Sean Strickland's record against UFC champions

As a tenured UFC fighter, Sean Strickland has crossed swords with several of the promotion's past and future champions. He most famously faced Israel Adesanya, beating him in lopsided fashion to capture the middleweight title and author the biggest upset in the division's history.

However, prior to his upset against Adesanya, he had an unsuccessful record against future champions. He had previously lost to Alex Pereira by knockout and Kamaru Usman via unanimous decision during his welterweight days.