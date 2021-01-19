Conor McGregor has been knocked out once over the course of his long and storied combat sports career.

The Notorious One’s only knockout loss as a professional combat athlete came in his professional boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Has Conor McGregor ever been knocked out?

We’ve all heard rumors about world-renowned fighters being knocked out in sparring sessions. While some of them have later been confirmed as true, others are shrouded in mystery.

Conor McGregor’s case is no different. It’s likely that the former UFC double champion might have been knocked out one or more times during sparring sessions behind closed doors. However, when it comes to performing under the bright lights, the striking savant and well-rounded fighter has never been knocked out in his MMA career.

Nevertheless, his professional boxing career is a different story. McGregor’s only competed once in the sport of pro boxing – losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. via TKO (technical knockout) in round 10. Their bout took place on August 26th, 2017, and is the second highest-selling boxing PPV of all time.

Floyd Mayweather is currently the only fighter who has KO’d Conor McGregor

Of the many things that were discussed before and after the fight, two moments stood out. First was a beautiful uppercut by Conor McGregor that rocked Floyd Mayweather’s head back in round one. Secondly, McGregor’s vicious body shot in round eight, before the referee controversially stepped in to halt the action which in turn gave Mayweather time to recover.

Heavyweight boxing legend George Foreman spoke about this in detail, during an interview on Obviously Fight Talk. Big George praised Conor McGregor’s power and addressed the body shot with which The Notorious One hurt Mayweather within the eighth round –

“Yes, I was (impressed by his power). As a matter of fact, the referee protected Mayweather in one of the last rounds. Conor hurt him. He had him hurt, was going for the finish, and the referee stepped in for no reason at all and stopped it. It was a vicious body punch. Conor had him with a good body shot, and the referee saved him, but that's typical of a boxing match.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Presently, Conor McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier in a Lightweight MMA bout at UFC 257 on January 23rd. On the other hand, Floyd Mayweather Jr. will face YouTube megastar Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing match on February 20th.