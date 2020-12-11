How many rounds did Conor McGregor go with Floyd Mayweather: A recap of the MMA vs boxing super fight

Conor McGregor is a man of firsts in the UFC.

‘The Notorious one’ is the first Irish born champion in UFC history.

In 2016, Conor McGregor made history and became the first fighter to hold belts in two weight divisions simultaneously when he knocked out then lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

However, his most impactful move would be when he took on the undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather in 2016, stepping into the professional boxing ring without prior experience.

The bout was dubbed ‘the money fight’ and rightfully so. Not only was it the biggest payday for Conor McGregor, but it was also one of the most popular PPV’s of all time with over 4 million buys.

And while the smart money was on Mayweather to win the bout, Conor McGregor played his part and kept the fight entertaining for the most part.

Conor McGregor started hard and fast as he often does in the Octagon. He landed several clean strikes in the first 3 three rounds surprising Mayweather with his accuracy and awkward angles.

While Mayeather was content in observing the game plan of the Irishman, McGregor gained confidence and even put his hands behind his back at a point to taunt Mayweather.

The veteran boxer, though, had seen enough by the 4th round and started landing punches of his own.

He would be elusive in rounds 5 and 6 where Conor McGregor swung heavily but was unable to land. Mayweather then started walking forward slowly and picking apart the MMA star with pinpoint accuracy.

Conor’s gas tank was nearing empty in the 7th round and Mayweather could sense that as he stepped up his offense. The 8th and the 9th round were the most dominant for the boxing legend as it was clear that he was going for a finish against an exhausted McGregor.

Mayweather landed a few more headshots before McGregor, woozy and wobbly, was saved by the referee who stopped the fight.

After the bout, the boxing world and MMA community - for the most part -appreciated Conor’s skillset for almost lasting the entire fight against Mayweather

It seems, however, that Floyd Mayweather will be taking on YouTube star Logan Paul in a quest for another big payday in February 2021.

Conor McGregor set to take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, returns to the Octagon on January 23rd after a year away from fighting to take on lightweight contender Dustin Poirier.

The Irishman last fought in January 2020 at UFC 246, knocking out Donald Cerrone just 40 seconds into the first round.

Conor had previously fought Dustin Poirier in 2014 at UFC 178, winning the fight via KO in the first round.

With both fighters ranked in the top 5 and Khabib Nurmagomedov announcing his retirement at UFC 254, it is safe to say that the fight will have major title ramifications going forward.