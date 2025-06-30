Has Ilia Topuria already surpassed Khabib Nurmagomedov on the UFC GOAT list? A career retrospective 

It only took two and a half minutes for Ilia Topuria to spark a fresh wave of GOAT debates in the MMA world after UFC 317. Topuria ended Charles Oliveira’s title hopes with a brutal knockout and cemented his status as a two-division, undefeated UFC champion.

The win capped off a blistering run that now forces fans and analysts to ask a bold question: whether Topuria has already passed Khabib Nurmagomedov on the GOAT ladder? Let's explore the debate closely:

Ilia Topuria and Khabib Nurmagomedov GOAT debate breakdown

Ilia Topuria holds a perfect 17-0 professional record with seven wins by knockout, eight by submission, and just two fights going the distance.

That balance is rare at the top level. He's finished world-class strikers and top-tier grapplers alike. Since debuting in the UFC in 2020, Topuria has dismantled Ryan Hall, Bryce Mitchell, Josh Emmett, Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and now Charles Oliveira.

Three of those names held UFC gold and are future Hall of Famers without question. He has secured five Performance of the Night bonuses and one Fight of the Night honor.

His crowning achievement came with a knockout win over Volkanovski. Then came a title defense against Holloway that ended in devastating fashion. In April 2025, he vacated the belt to move up, and just two months later, he knocked out Charles Oliveira to claim the vacant lightweight title.

With that, he became the first undefeated fighter in UFC history to hold belts in two divisions. Meanwhile, Nurmagomedov retired at 29-0 with three title defenses in the lightweight division.

He beat Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje during his reign. His grappling-heavy style suffocated opponents, but his reign as champion was relatively short.

He debuted in the UFC in 2012 and didn’t win the belt until 2018. His early UFC run was slowed by injuries and matchmaking delays. While Nurmagomedov retired undefeated and unchallenged, he left questions about how he would’ve handled stylistic threats like Charles Oliveira or a prime Tony Ferguson.

Has Ilia Topuria already surpassed Khabib Nurmagomedov on the UFC GOAT list?

The answer to this question is subjective based on how a fan defines greatness. Is it the cleanest record against top competition, or is it longevity at the top?

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired on top, never bled inside the octagon, and never faced real danger. But he had only three title defenses and retired earlier than most champions.

Ilia Topuria, meanwhile, has already conquered two divisions and is taking on dangerous names back-to-back. His skills are more well-rounded than Nurmagomedov's.

That being said, 'El Matador' still has work to do. Nurmagomedov’s aura was rooted in dominance for a long period. Topuria has taken more risks and has been clipped before, famously against Jai Herbert at UFC London.

Moreover, Nurmagomedov's legacy is also tied to his cultural impact and his mentorship of fighters like Makhachev and his cousin Umar. Right now, Topuria’s body of work stacks up well. But he needs time and more title defenses before he claims that status.

