Have EA Sports removed Conor McGregor from the 'Top Fighters' list in UFC 4?

Yes. EA Sports have seemingly removed Conor McGregor from the ‘Top Fighters’ list in UFC 4.

Conor McGregor’s UFC 257 loss against Dustin Poirier adversely affected McGregor

The Top Fighters list in the UFC 4 video game includes the fighters with the best star ratings. The game has only four fighters who five-star ratings – Amanda Nunes, Jon Jones, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Valentina Shevchenko.

Meanwhile, the top-10 fighters in EA Sports UFC 4 currently are as follows –

1. Amanda Nunes

2. Jon Jones

3. Khabib Nurmagomedov

4. Valentina Shevchenko

5. Henry Cejudo

6. Israel Adesanya

7. Weili Zhang

8. Stipe Miocic

9. Georges St-Pierre

10. Kamaru Usman

As of this writing, Conor McGregor is ranked No. 20 on this list of UFC fighters. As noted by Instagram user easportsufc4, Conor McGregor has been removed from the Top Fighters list in the EA Sports UFC 4 video game. The reason behind McGregor dropping down the ranks in the game is the second-round TKO loss he suffered at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 (January 23rd, 2021).

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier first fought at UFC 178 in September 2014. Their first fight was a featherweight bout and witnessed McGregor impressively defeat Poirier via first-round TKO.

Despite having bested Poirier in a one-sided showdown the first time around, Conor McGregor faced a tough challenge in the rematch against The Diamond at UFC 257 in January 2021. McGregor vs. Poirier 2 was a lightweight bout and witnessed Poirier spectacularly beat McGregor via second-round TKO.

Poirier received widespread praise for his excellent strategy in the rematch, as he first weakened Conor McGregor’s lead leg with a disciplined calf kick attack. Following this, Poirier capitalized on McGregor’s compromised lead leg and resultant lack of mobility, knocking The Notorious One out with punching combinations in round two.

All class from Conor McGregor! 👏#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/A9tDlGXTQP — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor can bounce back in the real world and virtual world rankings

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have both expressed interest in facing one another for the third time and settling their rivalry. McGregor and Poirier are 1-1 in their series of fights. Besides, McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh had recently suggested that their trilogy matchup could take place in May 2021. Regardless, the fight hasn’t been booked by the UFC as of yet.

On that note, it’d be safe to say that if Conor McGregor manages to return to the win column, especially by avenging his recent loss to Poirier, McGregor’s ranking in the real and virtual worlds would surely improve.