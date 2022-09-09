"He does not agree with the judges" - Chael Sonnen explains why Nate Diaz will go to ground with Khamzat Chimaev "without a huge struggle"

Chael Sonnen has stated that he believes Nate Diaz is going to defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 by taking the fight to the ground and using his superior jiu-jitsu to get the job done.

At UFC 279, the No.3-ranked welterweight Khamzat Chimaev will headline his first UFC pay-per-view. 'Borz' is one of the fastest rising prospects in MMA and has won all five of his UFC fights, four of them in dominating fashion. For Diaz, it is the last fight of the veteran's contract and the Stockton fighter would love nothing more than to defeat one of Dana White's rising stars.

While many fans and pundits are leaning heavily towards a victory for the Chechen-born Swede, the always-bold Chael Sonnen instead thinks fans are going to see a jiu-jitsu masterclass from Nate Diaz.

In a video on his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' said:

"He [Nate Diaz] does not agree with the judges. In the history of the sport, if you're on the ground, whoever's on top is being favored. He just doesn't agree with that... He came up through jiu-jitsu... Nate is gonna give up position without a huge struggle. Chimaev gets in deep, Chimaev is going to take this to the ground and Nate is going to go there with him without a struggle and in his mind, think he's improved his own position."

Khamzat Chimaev reveals Nate Diaz was the only person willing to fight him after the Gilbert Burns fight

While many fans were left bewildered when the UFC announced Khamzat Chimaev would face Nate Diaz at UFC 279, the 28-year-old has confirmed that it's because Diaz is the only man in the welterweight division willing to meet him inside the octagon.

'Borz' recently sat down with Daniel Cormier and discussed his upcoming bout with Nate Diaz. 'DC' asked Chimaev whether or not he believes a win against the veteran Diaz, who is on a two-fight skid, would help progress his career.

The No.3-ranked welterweight stated that his performance against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 meant that many welterweights refused to accept a fight against him, and so if he didn't face Diaz, he likely wouldn't have an opponent:

"Who should I fight then? Nobody wants to fight, what are you gonna do? Colby was like playing poker or some sh*t, this guy disappear. Before I come to the top [of the division] they say, 'Oh but he didn't fight somebody.' But now I smash Gilbert and I'm on the top and everyone disappear. So I am here, Diaz wanna fight, he's a warrior and took the fight."

