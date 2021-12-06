"He can get it too" - Jeremy Stephens adds Conor McGregor's name to the list after calling out Nate Diaz, Donald Cerrone and other UFC A-listers 

It's been five months since we last saw Jeremy Stephens inside the octagon and it appears the UFC veteran is already itching to throw hands again.

This time, the 35-year old seems more interested in a veteran clash against a fighter who has been around the sport for nearly as long as he has.

Taking to Twitter, 'Lil Heathen' called out a bunch of popular names, including Clay Guida, Nate Diaz and Jim Miller. Stephens also suggested he would be open to running it back with Donald Cerrone.

"Man I'd love to fight any of these guys who been around as long as me @clayguida @NateDiaz209 @JimMiller_155 even @Cowboycerrone and I could run it back @ufc @seanshelby."

While a fight with any of those veterans would make for an intriguing matchup, one fan pointed out that he missed out Irish superstar Conor McGregor. In response, Stephens tweeted that the 'The Notorious' megastar could also "get it."

"He can get it too f*ck em all."

This isn't the first time Jeremy Stephens has expressed interest in a potential fight with the Irishman. He also called out McGregor following the former two-division champion's loss to Dustin Poirier back in July. The result came after McGregor suffered a gruesome broken leg.

Stephens appeared to argue his case for a McGregor fight pretty well. He tweeted:

"Just thinking… the true fight to make is me and Connor. He broke his ankle, someone dove for my ankle. We both like to fight and keep it standing. Both power both different. Plus I like to calve kick and have wide range of KO’s."

While a fight with McGregor may excite some fans, it seems quite unlikely at the moment. Jeremy Stephens (28-19-1), who has been a part of the UFC roster since 2007, suffered his third consecutive loss inside the octagon earlier this year. He now has a total of five defeats and one no-contest in his last six appearances.

Stephens was last in action in a lightweight fight against Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Vegas 31 in July. It only took 65 seconds for Gamrot to end the fight with a lightning quick submission.

When did Jeremy Stephens last win in the UFC?

Jeremy Stephens' last win in the came over three years ago when he took on featherweight Josh Emmett in February 2018. Stephens secured the win with a vicious knockout in the second round.

The impressive showing marked his 19th career win and also earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

