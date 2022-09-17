"He’ll gas out in 10 seconds instead of 20" - Fans ridicule Conor McGregor after Irishman shows off incredibly bulked-up physique in recent video 

MMA fans have reacted to a video of Conor McGregor's bulky physique as the Irish star continues his rehabilitation from the leg break injury he sustained last year.

'Notorious' suffered the injury during his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirer in July 2021. The fiercely contested fight was cut short when McGregor stepped back awkwardly and crashed to the floor in agony. It was revealed that the Irishman had suffered a freak leg break, which later required a metal rod to be inserted during surgery.

The 34-year-old has shared much of his rehabilitation journey on social media, which has revealed an incredible transformation in his physique.

Check out the clip below (via sports journalist Chisanga Malata's Twitter):

"Dude is looking thick"



MMA fans have reacted to the recent video, with some ridiculing the former champ-champ. One fan believes that no matter how much training McGregor does, his cardio will still let him down:

"Just means he'll gas out in 10 seconds instead of 20"

Another fan asked why the Dublin-born fighter always gives himself a 'wedgie' in his training videos:

"Why does he always wedgie himself? Cameltoe McGregor"

Twitter user @CPetra_MMA_ believes McGregor's "thickness" comes from an unhealthy party lifestyle rather than working in the gym:

"Idk. He doesn't look much different, I think the thickness is just from partying and drinking and every now and then he detoxes and works out he gets a good pump likes how he looks."

Check out some more fan reactions below:

Jon Anik praises Conor McGregor's greatest skill

UFC commentator Jon Anik believes Conor McGregor's biggest talent isn't his athleticism or his fighting ability.

Conor McGregor rose to stardom thanks to his incredible run in the UFC between 2013-2016. The Irishman captured the interim flyweight title and unified the belt when he KO'd Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds in late 2015. The following year, he stepped up to face Nate Diaz on two occasions and became the champ-champ when he defeated Eddie Alvarez for the 155lbs strap.

While many would assume Anik would highlight the speed of McGregor and his powerful left hand, the commentator instead stated that the 34-year-old's greatest asset is his ability to captivate a crowd with his words. In an interview with MMA Fighting's Mike Heck, Jon Anik said:

"I was talking to someone recently who suggested that Conor McGregor is an amazing athlete. But his ability to articulate himself in the moment and say things that are not pre-rehearsed, that's probably the most elite ability that McGregor has. As an orator myself, I marvel at Conor McGregor."

Catch the interview here:

