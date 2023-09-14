"He'll spend it on ammo"- Fans debate if Sean Strickland will replace his 'broken toilet' after learning about his alleged UFC 293 earnings

Sean Strickland stunned middleweight champion Israel Adesanya with a unanimous decision victory at UFC 293 last weekend to capture the 185 lbs. strap in Sydney, Australia.

The 32-year-old American not only claimed the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 293, but also secured his biggest payday in the octagon. According to reports, Strickland earned a solid $500,000 as his base pay for the fight. However, things got even sweeter as he racked up an extra $150,000 in bonuses and an additional $32,000 sponsorship bonus.

The real jackpot, however, came from the pay-per-view (PPV) points. Sean Strickland hauled in $850,000 from PPV points alone, catapulting his total earnings for UFC 293 to $1.5 million.

Reddit's UFC enthusiasts engaged in a comical discussion, pondering whether Sean Strickland's recent record-breaking payday might finally prompt him to fix his broken toilet:

"Y’all think he’s replacing the broken toilet or not?"

Check out the post below:

To add context, Strickland had previously shared a spur-of-the-moment video showcasing his somewhat chaotic living conditions last year.

Check out the video below:

Fans reacted with a diverse range of responses.

One fan wrote:

"Sean is a guy that knows what it’s like to be s**t on. Some people grow up like that and become bullies and abusers. And then some become Sean. The people’s champ"

Another wrote:

"3 trips to home depot, and then strapping the toilet on the back of his bike."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Nah. He's probably stashing those dollars to eventually get a ranch like Cerrone"

"Nahh don’t think so, he wil just put some ducktape on it and call it fixed"

"He'll spend it on ammo."

"Sean is actually pretty rich it's the people who spend like crazy who are broke."

Credits: r/ufc on Reddit

Sean Strickland breaks UFC belt and repairs it using duct tape

Merely days following his UFC championship victory, Sean Strickland has revealed that he has already broken his newly acquired belt.

Upon returning home, 'Tarzan' took to Instagram to share the mishap, showcasing how the gold plate had become partially detached from the leather. The UFC's middleweight kingpin grabbed a roll of duct tape and, in a tongue-in-cheek fashion, attempted to fix the damage. He also shared a video of him doing so on Instagram.

Strickland captioned the post:

"Is it just me or did this belt just become way better?”

Check out the post below: