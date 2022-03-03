"He should be in the pound-for-pound list" - Dana White admits it is a mistake not having Colby Covington in the UFC P4P rankings 

Dana White admitted that not having Colby Covington in the promotion's pound-for-pound rankings is a mistake.

Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports recently made the case to White that Covington was overlooked and should have been included in the UFC's pound-for-pound top 15. The UFC boss appeared to be swayed by the reporter's argument and conceded:

"I agree with you 100 percent, Kevin. You're absolutely right. He should be on the pound-for-pound list and yeah, I agree."

Check out Dana White's interview below:

Despite losing to pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman in their UFC 268 title clash, Covington is still listed as the top-ranked UFC welterweight. However, 'Chaos' was noticeably snubbed from the organization's list of top 15 fighters across all divisions.

Colby Covington is missing from the UFC P4P rankings

Covington will have the opportunity to earn a statement win when he goes up against his arch-nemesis Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272. However, White is convinced that a Covington win on Saturday might not necessarily do anything to improve his standing, given his reputation for being "unliked."

Colby Covington on why he's snubbed from the UFC P4P list

Covington recently offered some insight into why he thinks he was excluded from the pound-for-pound rankings of the UFC and several other media outlets. In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, the multi-time welterweight title challenger said:

"You know, just a lot of fake news and journalists not writing impartial journalism. All the journalists have their feelings hurt about me. They have me misconstrued. They don't really know who the real person but they don't want to speak about my resume and accomplishments of what I've done in the sport."

'Chaos' then argued that he won multiple rounds against Usman in the span of their two fights. With that in mind, he believes he has a body of work that warrants a pound-for-pound ranking. The fact that he's yet to earn a place, he says, shows that the rankings are all just "hype."

Catch Covington's interview below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard