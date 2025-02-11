"He’s not lightweight anymore" - When teammate claimed Khabib Nurmagomedov could "100%" beat Dricus du Plessis at 185 pounds four years after retiring

Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate once confidently claimed that 'The Eagle' would still be capable of defeating reigning UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, even four years after his retirement. The UFC Hall of Famer made the surprising decision to step away from active competition following his submission victory over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020.

Although he has officially retired from competition, Nurmagomedov remains dedicated to guiding the next generation of fighters, frequently seen dedicating time in the gym himself to lead by example.

Trending

During an interview with Bloody Elbow in December 2024, Nurmagomedov's teammate and 2024 PFL champion, Gadzhi Rabadanov, affirmed that the former UFC lightweight titleholder continues to follow a demanding training regimen:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He still trains every day. He trains like a professional fighter every single day; he’s never going to stop. If he could, he’d train while he’s flying or in the Arabian desert."

Rabadanov further shared that 'The Eagle' has significantly bulked up. However, the undefeated Dagestani still possesses the skill and ability to overcome du Plessis at 185 pounds in a hypothetical matchup:

"He’s not lightweight anymore. I think maybe middleweight is good. 100 percent [he could beat du Plessis]. Khabib Nurmagomedov is different level."

When Khabib Nurmagomedov shared details of his UFC comeback price with Dana White

Dana White relentlessly tried to convince Khabib Nurmagomedov to reconsider his retirement. Despite the UFC CEO's persistent efforts, which included a tempting offer, 'The Eagle' stayed resolute in his decision to remain out of the octagon.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with the Russian media outlet Night in a Cage in August 2023, Nurmagomedov shared that White once asked him what financial incentive would convince him to return to the UFC.

'The Eagle' elaborated that, as a Dagestani, he holds an unmaterialistic approach to life, and even an offer of $100 million wouldn’t sway him from keeping the promise he made to his mother:

"I'm from Dagestan... we don't need much. Dana once asked: 'Brother, why don’t you ever ask me how much I’ll pay you for the comeback?' – 'Brother, it doesn’t matter, even if you pay me $100 million'. Why? Because I am from Dagestan, we have traditions. When we talk to our mothers, that's all for us. We talked with my mother and decided that this fight [with Gaethje] would be the last, and that’s it. Finish."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.