"He's a proven champion" - Henry Cejudo urges fans to "never bet against" Jon Jones as he approaches heavyweight debut

While giving his thoughts on Jon Jones, Henry Cejudo sent a message to the fans. He urged them to never bet against the former light heavyweight champion regardless of his opponent.

Following his retirement over two years ago, 'Triple C' turned his attention to coaching and has been extremely successful in that department. Helping Deiveson Figueiredo reclaim his flyweight title is arguably Cejudo's biggest coaching achievement so far.

When asked by 'The Schmo' to let everyone know his thoughts on Jones, Henry Cejudo shared his honest opinion on the Hall of Famer. He insisted that despite the controversies, the 35-year-old is a "proven champion."

"Jon Jones is a great student, he's a great student and his ability is freaking off the walls... That dude is vicious. Never bet against Jon Jones. Francis Ngannou, whomever the heck you guys want to put in front of him, you can never go against Jon Jones because he's a proven champion... The fact that he would come in, super humble, willing to learn, it just shows you why he's reigned for so long. It's the same reason why, [whether] you guys hate him or love him, he's the greatest of all time."

Cejudo looks intent on putting his other passions on hold to focus on returning to the octagon some time in the near future. With a number of opponents waiting for his comeback, the former flyweight and bantamweight champion will likely find himself inserted straight into the title picture when he steps back into the cage.

Check out what the Olympic gold medallist had to say about Jones in the video below:

Who will welcome Jon Jones to the heavyweight division?

Jon Jones has been teasing a move to heavyweight since his last outing against Dominick Reyes back in early 2020. It seems like we may be in the final stages of his move up in weight.

The 28-fight veteran looks intent on making his new division debut in December, ideally at UFC 282. As the weight class is beginning to build in momentum, there are a handful of potential fights awaiting the former light heavyweight.

Longest reigning heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic continues to be the most realistic option for him. That said, Jones could find himself lined up against any fighter ranked in the top 5, with Curtis Blaydes being another viable booking for the UFC to make.

