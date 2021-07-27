"I wasn't betting on T.J." - Former bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo breaks down Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw

Henry Cejudo recently took to social media in a bid to break down the Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw fight in a segment that he calls "Motivational Monday."

The UFC bantamweight division was always Henry Cejudo's backyard. Being a perennial presence in the division, Cejduo's words carry a lot of weight. Therefore, when 'The King of Cringe' talks about his division, people tend to listen.

Not unlike scores of fans, Henry Cejudo entered fight night with his hopes pinned on Cory Sandhagen to emerge victorious. Although the Elevation Fight Team product put up a valiant effort, he was bested by the resurgent Dillashaw; an outcome that surprised Cejudo and fans alike.

"I'm actually very surprised. I wasn't betting on him. Because I always thought that Sandhagen did a better job of what T.J. tends to do. You have to credit the wrestling. I do believe he (T.J.) won the fight, even though he got beat up, he controlled more of the time," said Cejudo.

Breaking down the fight.

Tj vs Sandhagen pic.twitter.com/aaXvBuwKxv — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 27, 2021

Henry Cejudo picks holes in Cory Sandhagen's game

The scrap between Cory Sandhagen and T.J. Dillashaw was as close as it gets. Sandhagen had several positive moments where he controlled the fight. What's more, the cuts and damage that Dillashaw sustained suggested that 'The Sandman' was becoming too much of a problem for T.J.

However, the split decision went in favor of the former champion. Henry Cejudo stated that while Sandhagen had his moments, it was Dillashaw who outclassed the 29-year-old. Cejudo declared that Sandhagen's inability to wrestle was his bane.

"A couple things that we can learn about Cory Sandhagen is #1, he's got a big hole and the name is wrestling. The other thing is when you bring the fight to him, he cannot fight backwards. He doesn't even have that dangerous power. Yeah he can go five rounds. But with his hands, he a little bit limited," declared Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo's analysis is almost impossible to dispute. However, some, like judge Derek Cleary, believe that Sandhagen did more than enough to come away with the win.

The fact remains that Dillashaw showed more heart, fighting through an injured knee caused by Sandhagen's leglock attempt in the first round. What's more, he persevered even after Sandhagen inflicted a deep and bloody cut.

Cory Sandhagen vs. TJ Dillashaw is one of the closest fights in the history of Verdict.



The margins on the Global Scorecard were razor close and had Sandhagen edging it out.#UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/ZKHY5Do7B7 — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) July 25, 2021

Do you think Cory Sandhagen should have been picked for the win over TJ Dillashaw? Sound off in the comments!

