T.J. Dillashaw provides update on his injury after UFC Vegas 32

UFC bantamweight T.J. Dillashaw provided an update on the injury he suffered during his fight against Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32.

After being suspended for 2 years, T.J. Dillashaw returned to the cage last Saturday to prove that he's still one of the best bantamweights in the world. The former champion suffered a couple of injuries including a nasty cut above the eye during the fight but did not show any signs of slowing down. 'Lieutenant Dan' secured a split decision victory 'The Sandman' in a hard-fought 25-minute battle.

In a post on Instagram, the Sacramento native addressed the extent of damage and gave an update on his injuries. T.J. Dillashaw can be seen on crutches but seems happy to return home and is seen with his son Bronson Jack Dillashaw.

"No place like home, this right here brings me all the joy I need", exclaimed T.J. Dillashaw.

Speaking about his injury update, T.J. Dillashaw said:

"Went in for a mri today, found out that I suffered a displaced Bucket Handle tear of the Lateral Meniscus and a Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) rupture at the end of the first round landing ground and pound while being lazy in a compromised position. The good news is that these tears are repairable and will have a very speedy recovery. Going in for surgery in the next couple days. Loved being in the cage even though I had to push through some adversities to grit out the win. Thank you for the support, it’s belt season now,"

T.J. Dillashaw had declared in the UFC Vegas 32 post-fight press conference that he'd been injured leading up to the fight. The former champion claimed he had suffered multiple injuries to the foot, knee, and shoulder. These factors, coupled with the injuries sustained in the fight, probably contributed to Dillashaw's present situation.

T.J. Dillashaw confessed to having used the Nate Diaz strategy in his fight with Cory Sandhagen

The former champion revealed he used Nate Diaz's philosophy in his fight to defeat Cory Sandhagen. At the post-fight press conference, when asked about his game plan for the fight, the 35-year-old bantamweight said:

"I would like to quote the great Nate Diaz here. 'Get in there, hit him with some good sh*t, do not get hit, and come home a pocketful of cash."

The similarities were comparable, though, as Nate Diaz is often seen bleeding in his fights but still maintains relentless pressure on his opponents. T.J. Dillashaw successfully followed Diaz's strategy after he was cut above the right eye, one that could have forced the ringside physician to stop the fight.

Compromised knee after Round 1

Precariously placed cut after Round 2



TJ Dillashaw overcame early adversity and came out on top 💯 #UFCVegas32 pic.twitter.com/0sTJNcvFC9 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 25, 2021

Get Sportskeeda MMA's latest articles delivered directly to your feed. Follow our Facebook page now!

Edited by Avinash Tewari