Henry Cejudo charts a course for Robert Whittaker to get third time lucky against Israel Adesanya

Henry Cejudo has offered to help Robert Whittaker in his quest to beat Israel Adesanya.

Robert Whittaker has fought Israel Adesanya twice in the UFC, however, it was 'The Last Stylebender' who prevailed on top each time. Their first bout took place in 2019 at UFC 243 when Adesanya knocked out Whittaker to become the UFC middleweight champion.

The two squared off again at UFC 271 and Israel Adesanya walked away with a decision victory this time around. However, it looks like Robert Whittaker is on his way to fight Adesanya for a third time. Whittaker is scheduled to fight Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290 and the winner will most certainly book their spot against 'The Last Stylebender'.

Speaking about the same during a recent interview with Fox Sports Australia, Henry Cejudo offered to train Robert Whittaker for a potential trilogy against Israel Adesanya. He said:

"Learn how to use your leverage, like jumping into other positions than losing them. You know what I'm saying, recognizing that distance a little bit more, adjusting your stance that lead leg, I mean that could be the biggest difference for Robert Whittaker when he beats Israel Adesanya, and I've said it before, I've never chased anybody Robert, but there is one guy that I'd really like to teach and really have them dissect beyond the cringe, it's you bro."

Catch Henry Cejudo's comments below (7:22):

Henry Cejudo coaching: 'Triple C' once explained why he likes to coach fighters

'Triple C' is set to return to the UFC later this weekend to face Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title. This will be Cejudo's first fight since May 2020 when he fought Dominick Cruz.

Henry Cejudo went on to retire from the sport following his bout against Dominick Cruz. Interestingly, during his time off from fighting, 'Triple C' started training fighters and some of the biggest stars in the UFC were seen mixing it up with the former double champion. The likes of Deiveson Figueiredo, Zhang Weili and Jiri Prochazka were all seen training with Cejudo.

Speaking about why he likes to train fighters during an interview with Helen Yee, Cejudo said:

“Sometimes legends have to take care of legends and there’s a different side to Triple C.” [5:55]

Watch the interview below:

