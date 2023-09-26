Here's how Sean Strickland spent his championship money after UFC 293 title win

Sean Strickland recently shocked the world by defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 to become the new middleweight champion. While Adesanya was widely backed to beat Strickland, the American stunningly outpointed the Nigerian-born Kiwi over five rounds to win the fight via unanimous decision.

As the new 185-pound king, Strickland could be living the high life as a UFC world champion. However, 'Tarzan' has made it clear on several occasions that he's content with what he has, and winning UFC gold will not change that.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Sean Strickland spoke to his teammate and close friend Chris Curtis about how he spent his UFC 293 championship money. He said:

"Life's been a little different as a champion... I did buy a Harbor Freight $500 trailer, and I bought a new dinghy. A six-foot dinghy for lobster season."

Sean Strickland then explained why he's not a fan of how materialistic society has become and how consumerism has made people feel like they are not achieving enough in life. He added:

"The reason why I drive a sh***y Hyundai is, one - I'm cheap, very cheap. But the entire world makes you feel inadequate... I love America more than anything, but I do not recognize the world we live in. We are creating a generation of boys who judge their character by what they drive and what they wear."

Sean Strickland claims Israel Adesanya was an easier opponent than he expected

Sean Strickland recently reflected on his title victory against Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 and expressed his surprise at how easy it was to beat the Nigerian-born Kiwi.

While Strickland was previously known for his outspoken nature and for expressing his unfiltered opinions on sensitive social issues, his dominant win over a champion like Adesanya instantly propelled him into MMA stardom. As mentioned, 'Tarzan' went into the title fight as a massive betting underdog but was able to outstrike Adesanya to win a lopsided decision.

In the same video with Chris Curtis, Sean Strickland shared his two cents on the fight and said:

"Oh yeah, I guess I did win a championship... It was a good time. I like fighting... I thought Izzy would be better. I’m sure the UFC might give him a rematch, and he might take it a little bit more seriously and put up a better fight."

