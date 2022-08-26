His parents immigrated from Ireland to Great Britain - Showtime president Stephen Espinoza condemns Tyson Fury "railing against" immigrants to the UK

Showtime president Stephen Espinoza has criticized WBC heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury for his recent comments about immigration within the UK.

In a video doing the rounds on Twitter, 'The Gypsy King' recorded himself discussing the immigration issues the United Kingdom is facing while out on his morning run. Fury is a proud gypsy and often uses his platform to try and rally support for the community, with the hopes of changing the general perception amongst the population.

In the clip, Fury states that he believes the UK government should be doing more to help its own citizens rather than helping immigrants:

"Thousands and thousands of immigrants here, daily. Not even from here or born here. Yet we've got our own people dying on the streets homeless. They can't get anything, they can't get any money, they can't get help. What's going on? What's going on Great Britain?... We're letting 50,000 immigrants from wherever they're from crying poverty, and then they're going to blow us up."

Espinoza responded to Fury's video and condemned him for his comments on immigration. The Showtime president cited Tyson Fury's parents, who were born in Ireland and immigrated to the United Kingdom, stating the "irony" in Fury's message:

"Nothing to see here. Just Tyson Fury, who identifies himself as a "Gypsy" and whose parents immigrated from Ireland to Great Britain, railing against immigrants to Great britain, apparently going to "blow us up." The irony."

Tyson Fury channeling his inner Conor McGregor, stating Oleksandr Usyk "needs" to fight him

Tyson Fury "retired" from boxing after his victory over Dillian Whyte back in April. However, he has already teased that he's ready and waiting to fight Oleksandr Usyk, after the Ukrainian defeated Anthony Joshua for the second time in a row last weekend.

Fury, who had previously been trying to book an exhibition bout between himself and UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, also added that if he is to be brought out of retirement, he must be paid an astonishing £500 million.

The outlandish claims from 'The Gypsy King' come from a recent phone call to talkSPORT. The 34-year-old believes Usyk needs to fight him because nobody in the UK knows who he is or can even pronounce his name. The former heavyweight champion compared the potential fight to Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"This idiot needs me, some foreigner who no one can say his name... Like McGregor did with Khabib. Nobody knew who these guys were until they fight the legend in the game. I don't mind chucking him a bone, but I'm not gonna chuck him the full dog's home."

