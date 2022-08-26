"This idiot needs me. Some foreigner who no one can say his name" - Tyson Fury teases Oleksandr Usyk clash using Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov analogy

Tyson Fury has made mention of Conor McGregor, combining the boxing and MMA worlds with his recent comments about Oleksandr Usyk. Fury vs. Usyk is the heavyweight super fight to make after the Ukrainian-born fighter beat Anthony Joshua for the second time.

Before negotiations get into full swing, 'The Gypsy Queen' continues to let everyone know he is the A side of the matchup to create leverage.

During an interview with Talksport, Fury aggressively pushed the narrative that Usyk is unknown to the general public. He then compared the legendary rivalry between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov to him and the Ukrainian by saying:

"This idiot needs me, some foreigner who no can say his name ... Like McGregor did with Khabib. Nobody knew who these guys were until they fight the legend in the game. I don't mind chucking him a bone, but I'm not gonna chuck him the full dog's home."

It will be intriguing to see how the negotiations between the two heavyweights play out. 'The Gypsy Queen' currently holds the WBC heavyweight title, while Usyk holds the WBO, IBF, and WBA. The two were rumored to be in negotiations to fight in the past before Fury ended up in the trilogy against Deontay Wilder.

Conor McGregor likely won't return until 2023

McGregor's highly-anticipated return continues to be fantasized about by MMA fans and the media with a variety of opponents. Unfortunately, everyone will likely have to wait until 2023.

During an interview backstage at UFC 278, Tim Simpson, the manager for 'The Notorious', had this to say about his return being affected by his upcoming movie:

"It fits in perfectly. He’s still on track for a big return next year, but this fits in perfectly in the meantime."

McGregor was supposed to return at the end of 2022, but it seems they want to ensure that his leg is 100% recovered. Although an opponent is nowhere near official, 'The Notorious' always has plenty of options to consider, including title fights.

