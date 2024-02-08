How Feb. 7 became a pivotal milestone in MMA thanks to Conor McGregor and Joe Rogan

Conor McGregor and Joe Rogan are among two of the most recognizable figures in UFC history. 'The Notorious' is inarguably the promotion's greatest pay-per-view draw. In fact, he is the entire sport's most successful box office attraction. Meanwhile, Rogan is widely regarded as the voice of the UFC.

Both men have been at the forefront of the promotion for some time now. McGregor has authored some of its most viral moments, ranging from 13-second knockouts to infamous trash-talking tirades. Conversely, Rogan's signature scream over a sudden knockout is said to elevate the viewing experience for all fans.

However, what some may not know is that both McGregor and Rogan are at the center of important milestones on Feb. 7, and it is one that the promotion could have never predicted.

Conor McGregor signs with the UFC

On Feb. 7, 2013, the UFC signed a brash, two-division champion from Cage Warriors. Hailing from Dublin, Ireland, he promised to take the UFC by storm, and he more than delivered on his promise. Conor McGregor arrived in the promotion like a lightning bolt, debuting against the then-streaking Marcus Brimage.

Within a minute, 'The Notorious' sparked his opponent to earn a first-round TKO that set the tone for his invasion of the UFC featherweight division. He openly declared war on the entire weight class, subjecting anyone and everyone to his cutting brand of trash talk.

He mocked their skill sets and styled himself as 'Mystic Mac' by predicting the exact outcome of his bouts. Before long, he had catapulted himself into title contention off the back of a five-fight win streak, including a TKO win over Dustin Poirier and a strong performance against Max Holloway, a future champion.

Alas, José Aldo—the then reigning featherweight champion—had sustained a rib injury, forcing him to withdraw from their scheduled UFC 189 matchup. But in came two-time title challenger Chad Mendes as a short-notice replacement in an interim title bout. Over two rounds, both men were locked in fierce competition.

McGregor conceded takedowns and was on the receiving end of his foe's ground-and-pound. Yet, he persevered, tiring his foe with spinning back kicks and front kicks, all digging into Mendes' midsection to puncture his gas tank and leave him gasping for air. By round two, it had worked.

Mendes, a five-round fighter, was exhausted, and McGregor pounced with a long left hook that dropped him along the fence. Several follow-up punches later, the Irishman was crowned the UFC interim featherweight champion via second-round TKO, showing the heart of a champion. Next, he had a date with Aldo.

And at UFC 194, he needed just 13 seconds to unify the belts, knocking the legendary Brazilian out cold and generating 1.2 million pay-per-view buys. It was merely the start of McGregor's superstardom, as he captured lightweight gold and became the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history.

Check out Conor McGregor knocking out José Aldo:

Now, in 2024, he has been at the helm of some of the promotion's greatest rivalries and has headlined five of its most successful pay-per-views. And none of it would have happened had the UFC not signed him on Feb. 7.

Joe Rogan makes his UFC debut

Before Joe Rogan was synonymous with the UFC, he was an actor and up-and-coming comedian. However,, many didn't know that Rogan was an avid martial artist with a background in Taekwondo. Had concern over his brain health not gotten in the way, he would have committed to professional fighting.

Instead, he parlayed his interest in combat sports into something different by signing with the UFC in the late 90s, making his debut as a backstage interviewer on Feb. 7, 1997, at UFC 12: Judgement Day. Drawn to MMA by the legendary exploits of Royce Gracie, he was hooked and hasn't looked back since.

Once Zuffa took over the UFC and placed Dana White at the helm as the promotion's president (now CEO), he and Rogan became fast friends. No longer a backstage interviewer, Rogan was made a color commentator, eventually forming a well-known partnership with Mike Goldberg that lasted over a decade.

He has since become the most famous voice in the entire sport, cultivating a cult following among MMA fans who are fascinated by his lifestyle, thoughts, and martial arts background. With the birth of The Joe Rogan Experience, he became an even more massive sensation.

Rogan now represents a fundamental aspect of the full UFC pay-per-view experience. More than a mere commentator, Rogan is a martial arts popularizer, giving life to certain fights by painting a narrative that draws fans in and making them spectacles.

Few are as talented as Rogan has been at breaking down fights in a manner that is digestible to the casual fanbase. Had the UFC not signed him on Feb. 7, 1997, he may very well have never found his way to the promotion, and fans have been bereft of over 20 years of memories of him in the broadcast booth.