How many followers does UFC 257 headliner Conor McGregor have across all social media platforms?

Conor McGregor has a sum of 59 million followers across Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. That is more followers than any other UFC fighter and one of the highest numbers among sports celebrities.

Being the most famous MMA athlete, Conor McGregor also holds the UFC pay-per-view records, most-liked picture, and most-liked video from a UFC fighter on Instagram.

American business magazine, Forbes, made a study revealing all the numbers involving Conor McGregor's life. The article has records from the Irishman's UFC career and all the money he has moved since joining the promotion in 2013.

Here's the Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 2 PPV cold open 🤌 #UFC257

pic.twitter.com/leMJer0kgS — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) January 18, 2021

Breaking the 250 million followers mark at the beginning of 2020, Juventus' forward Cristiano Ronaldo became the most-followed person on the platform and the first to reach such numbers.

Conor McGregor returns to the octagon on tonight's UFC 257 event in UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi. 'The Notorious One' will rematch Dustin Poirier in a highly-anticipated fight that will likely decide the next lightweight contender. The two first met back in 2014 when Conor McGregor knocked Poirier out in under two minutes.

What are the probabilities that Conor McGregor will beat Dustin Poirier again at tonight's UFC 257?

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Speaking of numbers, here is what five of the biggest bookies think of Conor McGregor's chances of defeating Dustin Poirier for the second time in his career at UFC 257.

A website in Sweden calculated the odds from five different betting companies to reach the average result expected by the bookies for tonight's main event between Conor McGregor and Poirier.

Advertisement

Here are the numbers translated into percentages for easier understanding:

Conor McGregor to win: 71.65%; Dustin Poirier to win: 28.35%.

McGregor to win by KO, TKO, or DQ: 50.02%; Poirier to win by KO, TKO or DQ: 13.34%.

Poirier to win by decision: 12.31%; McGregor to win by decision: 11.43%.

Poirier to win by submission: 8.89%; McGregor to win by submission: 4.0%.

All the math was made on January 19, 2021, by Thomas Mäkitalo for the UFC 257 bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.