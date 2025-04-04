How many kids does Alexander Volkanovski have? Everything we know about the former UFC champion's daughters

Alexander Volkanovski will lock horns with Diego Lopes for the vacant UFC featherweight strap at UFC 314.

'The Great' has suffered back-to-back knockout losses at the hands of Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria in his last two outings. At UFC 314, he would look to return to winning ways and reclaim his lost glory in the process.

After experiencing a difficult point in his career, Volkanovski has spent the last year with his family. They have always been supportive, especially his wife Emma and the children. Let us learn more about the UFC fighter's family.

How many kids does Alexander Volkanovski have?

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski married Emma on Oct. 12, 2012. The couple has three daughters and is expecting a fourth.

They welcomed their first daughter, Ariana in 2015, second daughter, Arlie in 2017, and third daughter, Reign in 2023.

'The Great' revealed the birth of his third daughter, Reign Volkanovski, via an Instagram post. He wrote:

"Reign Volkanovski. Baby girl number 3 😍 Long may she reign 🙏 Mummy absolutely smashed it today…love you baby ❤️"

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's post below:

Volkanovski, who is currently in preparation for his fight against Diego Lopes and is away from family, recently interacted on a video call with his wife along with their three daughters to do a gender reveal of the fourth child.

On the FaceTime call, once the balloon was popped, the pink confetti revealed that Alexander and Emma will be having a fourth daughter.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski finding out the gender of his fourth child over FaceTime in the post below:

In a previous interview with 'The Father Hood', talking about how his family is his motivation, Volkanovski said:

"They’re why I do what I do. People talk about fighting to build a brand and a “legacy”. But I’d be lying if I said I’m doing this for that. I want to be successful in order to get those opportunities to look after my family for the rest of my life. That’s why I want to be the best." [H/t: The Father Hood]

