How many times has Nick Diaz been knocked out?

Nick Diaz has only been knocked out once in his career. However, he has a conceded a loss via doctor's stoppage, which makes it two KO/TKO losses suffered for the Stockton native.

Although fans often overlook Diaz, he has been competing at the highest level since the early 2000s. The 38-year-old has accrued a professional MMA record of 26-9-0.

Nick Diaz vs. Jeremy Jackson - KO

Jeremy Jackson is one of two people to have handed Nick Diaz a KO/TKO loss in his career. What's more, he was able to put Diaz away within the first minute of the first round.

The pair butt heads back in 2002. Nick Diaz had only just started his journey in the realm of MMA. The UA 4: King of the Mountain event saw Diaz walk away with the first loss of his career.

The 19-year-old Nick Diaz, who had accumulated four wins by that point, was dealt with by Jeremy Jackson with relevant ease. Jackson's first strike of the fight sent Diaz to the ground.

After Jackson let Diaz find his feet, the Stockton native was sent to the mats with yet another left. Jackson refused to offer Diaz any room to breathe. He earned a KO/TKO win after a flurry of strikes. Diaz, however, was able to redeem himself against Jackson. He won two back-to-back fights against him across multiple promotions.

Nick Diaz vs. KJ Noons - TKO

Nick Diaz met KJ Noons for the EliteXC lightweight championship in 2007. Although Diaz was touted as the favorite, the underdog shone brighter on that fateful night.

Diaz relied heavily on his wrestling and incessantly tried to take the fight to the mats. After a series of unsuccessful attempts, Diaz managed to take Noons to the ground. However, he suffered a deep gash over his eye after Noons tagged him with a knee.

The referee subsequently called for a timeout to get Diaz checked by a doctor. Moments after the ringside medico cleared the Stockton native, Noons sent Diaz to the mats with a stunning right hook. The strike opened yet another gash above Diaz's other eye.

Also Read

The doctor subsequently called time on the fight after the first round ended due to safety reasons. Although Nick Diaz has only been knocked out once, his clash against KJ Noons saddled him with the second KO/TKO loss on his record.

Diaz is now set to meet Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in a middleweight bout. The two previously fought at UFC 47, over 17 years ago.

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh