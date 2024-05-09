How much do Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento tickets cost? Price details and schedule

For fans, Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento tickets represent their chance to watch the heavyweight clash in person, and they start with a low of $125. Both men will meet in the headline bout of UFC on ESPN 56, where much will be on the line for both.

Lewis will hope to prevent a second consecutive loss. Meanwhile, Nascimento will look to extend his win streak to four. The event takes place this Saturday, May 11, with the preliminary card starting at 4:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 1:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) and the main card at 7:00 PM E.T. / 4:00 PM P.T.

Both the prelims and main card are available on ESPN/ESPN+. While the most affordable tickets start at $120, Ticketmaster, where they are available, states the most expensive tickets to be $1,100 apiece. The event, which is in St. Louis, Missouri, will be held at Enterprise Stadium.

Besides the main attraction of Lewis vs. Nascimento, UFC on ESPN 56 will feature thrilling welterweight knockout artist Joaquin Buckley, who campaigned to feature on the card, taking on streaking Uzbek Nursulton Ruziboev who has, thus far, authored a 10-fight win streak, including two victories in the UFC.

The bout is expected to produce fireworks, as both men are finishers. However, the card is lacking in star power. Nevertheless, there are notable fighters scheduled for the event, such as heavyweight Cuban Olympian Robelis Despaigne.

He faces Waldo Cortes-Acosta in the opening bout of the main card, which is another matchup expected to produce a stoppage.

Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento are heading into UFC on ESPN 56 at different points in their careers

Derrick Lewis is the greatest knockout artist in UFC history, holding the promotion's all-time records for knockouts and TKOs. Unfortunately, his form has dipped as of late. He is currently 2-5 in his last seven fights, having not been on a win streak since 2021.

Rodrigo Nascimento, however, is much younger and on a three-fight win streak. He is looking to move deeper into the top 15 with a win over the former interim heavyweight title challenger, who no longer features in the divisional top 10. Nonetheless, Derrick Lewis remains a -170 favorite over Nascimento, a +145 underdog.