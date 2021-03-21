How much money has Conor McGregor sold his Proper 12 Whiskey brand for?

Conor McGregor was recently bought out of Proper No.12 Whiskey which was founded by him alongside his manager, Audie Attar, and celebrity liquor entrepreneur, Ken Austin.

While the financial details related to the transaction have been kept under wraps for the time being, Conor McGregor has reportedly doubled his net worth after selling his Proper No. 12 stake to Mexican beverage brand Becle, known for the Jose Cuervo tequila.

Some reports suggest that the sale was around £112 million ($ 155.34 million), while others have it closer to $200 million.

Becle reportedly held a 20 percent stake in Eire Born Spirits (McGregor's company) at the time of its creation. Eire Born Spirits had already agreed to a deal in 2020, allowing Becle a 49 percent ownership stake in the company.

Becle recently made the announcement of their decision to exercise the option of acquiring 51 percent of the stakes in Eire Born Spirits (EBS).

"On February 23, 2021, the Company provided notice of the exercise of its call option to acquire 51 percent of the equity interests of EBS."

As per reports, EBS was valued at €200 million ($238.97 million) last year on the back of Becle's share purchases. This puts the brand worth at AUD$ 310 million ($239.88 million) around the time. This certainly lends some authenticity to Conor McGregor's statement in 2019 when he claimed to be a billionaire based on his whiskey dealings.

How Conor McGregor named his whiskey

The famous Irish whiskey was initially to be named 'Notorious Whiskey' when Conor McGregor first referred to it in a post-fight conference. However, the Irishman would later change the name to pay homage to Dublin 12, the locality where he grew up. Speaking of the name's origins, Conor McGregor said:

"Proper No. Twelve is a proper Irish whiskey from a proper Irish man! The name Proper No. Twelve pays homage to where I was born and bred in the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, Dublin 12 – it is a proper whiskey, and twelve is where it began for me. My success can be traced from the lessons I learned growing up in D12, the values of loyalty and hard work, the 'one for all' mentality. It is a brand made for all, not a select few."