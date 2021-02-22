How much money does Conor McGregor spend on his suits?

Conor McGregor spends thousands of dollars on his suits. The amount spent by The Notorious One on a given suit varies according to the material used as well as the time and effort it takes to create the dre.

The MMA legend and UFC megastar is known for his impeccable sense of style and unapologetic fashion sense. Conor McGregor has often been heralded amongst the best-dressed sportspersons of all time.

Not only does The Notorious One know how to carry off any look he wants to, with unparalleled confidence and fantabulous finesse, but also never shies away from spending thousands of dollars to purchase the best clothing money can buy.

Among his colorful shirts, pants that range from sweatpants to jeans and more formal wear, jackets, coats, suits, etc., many in the pop culture realm believe that Conor McGregor’s suits are what truly make him stand head and shoulders above everyone else.

Conor McGregor has a penchant for purchasing custom-made suits

David August Heil is a veteran tailor who’s been working with the who’s who of the entertainment industry since 1989. August has worked with some of the biggest celebrities in showbiz as well as sports such as Warren Buffett, Elon Musk, Tony Robbins, Clint Eastwood, Sylvester Stallone, Robert Downey Jr., Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, Conor McGregor, and others.

Besides, back in 2016, when the Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz rivalry was at its peak and the talk of the combat sports world, David August and The Notorious One announced one of their most ambitious collaborations ever.

The August-McGregor clothing line was announced in 2016 and is an amazing venture for the tailor and the fighter. The alliance provides the fans the opportunity to buy and wear David August’s creations at a much lower price.

On that note, Conor McGregor's F**K YOU’ limited collection suits can also be purchased for the price of $6,500 each.

Additionally, while David August suits can be bought at the price of $2,800, tailor-made David August suits cost $5,000 and above. Conor McGregor usually opts for the complete tailor-made experience. In simple terms, the consensus is that an average suit purchased by Conor McGregor can cost $5,000 or more.

Furthermore, the average price of the signature colorful shirts that Conor McGregor wears is around $1,400 or more. Meanwhile, the price of any given coat worn by The Irish fighter is believed to be $14,000 or above.

Getting back to Conor McGregor’s greatest style asset – The Champ Champ’s suits – The Irish fighter is notorious (no pun intended) for purchasing about 8-10 suits at a time.

Besides, The Notorious One also has two to three additional suits as backup lest something happens to the other suits. Each suit costs nothing less than $5,000. And an average session, when Conor McGregor goes suit-shopping, ends up costing anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000. At times, it exceeds $100,000.

Nevertheless, given how unique a martial artist and entertainer Conor McGregor is, it isn’t all that surprising to see him spend lavishly to ensure that his fashion sense reflects his martial arts and combat sports success.

Conor McGregor and the legendary ‘F**K YOU’ suit he used against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Of course, no Conor McGregor fashion conversation would be complete without his 'F**K YOU' suit. McGregor had worn this suit to a press conference in the lead-up to his multi-million dollar professional boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. The suit had the phrase 'F**K YOU' inscribed on its pinstripe.

David August had addressed the infamous ‘F**K YOU’ suit worn by Conor McGregor during the buildup to the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor ‘money fight’ back in 2017. David August had words of high praise for The Notorious One. August stated –

"Conor (McGregor) has been a longtime client and friend of ours and we’re deeply honored to be a part of this epic, historic story as it unfolds. With a force in sports and fashion like Conor, it makes our job exciting to create unique looks that enhances his natural confidence and power. He’s a disrupter in everything he does and we’re intoxicated by his passion and drive."

"I had been playing with the concept for more than a few months now and knew that it required the right opportunity to develop,” David August said about the ‘F**K YOU’ suit. “I think we found the right guy and golden moment to shine... Conor is a classic, quintessential gentleman when it comes to appearances and dressing for an occasion. I think he said all that he wanted to say…and then some with the suit."

Which Conor McGregor suit is your favorite – Is it the iconic 'F**K YOU' suit, the 'Champ Champ' one he donned for the memorable UFC 229 press conference, or the suave suit he wore for his UFC 246 press conference against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone, or perhaps another one of his many suits?