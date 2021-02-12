When Conor McGregor wore a custom made "F*** you" suit to insult Floyd Mayweather

Believe it or not, there was a time when Conor McGregor went above and beyond with his trash-talking ahead of a fight. He once let his apparel do the trash-talking for him, leading up to his historic 'Money Fight' with Floyd Mayweather on August 26, 2017.

After weeks of heated buildup, Conor McGregor took things a notch higher by wearing a custom-made suit to the fight's press conference in Toronto.

The pinstripe of the suit had the phrase "F*** You" spelled out in blocks. It cannot be seen from afar but a closer look clearly reveals the bold statement that Conor McGregor wanted to make here.

The custom piece that Conor McGregor had tailor-made for the occasion was designed by David August Heil under his eponymous label, David August. The renowned celebrity designer has names like Sylvester Stallone, Brad Pitt, and Elon Musk on his client roster.

David August Heil: Conor McGregor is a classic, quintessential gentleman

In a statement addressing the suit, Heil acknowledged Conor McGregor as a longtime client, one whose passion and drive have "intoxicated" the brand with inspiration.

"Conor has been a longtime client and friend of ours and we’re deeply honored to be a part of this epic, historic story as it unfolds. With a force in sports and fashion like Conor, it makes our job exciting to create unique looks that enhances his natural confidence and power. He’s a disrupter in everything he does and we’re intoxicated by his passion and drive."

In a later interview with Complex, Heil revealed the idea of the suit had been in development for a few months before it was brought to reality.

"I had been playing with the concept for more than a few months now and knew that it required the right opportunity to develop. I think we found the right guy and golden moment to shine... Conor is a classic, quintessential gentleman when it comes to appearances and dressing for an occasion. I think he said all that he wanted to say…and then some with the suit."

Conor McGregor and David August Heil have teamed up since to launch the clothing line August McGregor. The signature "F*** You" pinstripe is now available on the line's website under the Eff You brand. At the moment, only men's boxer briefs and soccarealls arre available with the design, but it might extend to other products in the near future.