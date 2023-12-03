How much did Ryan Garcia make against Oscar Duarte? Estimated payout reported

Ryan Garcia bounced back from his first career defeat with an eighth-round TKO victory aganist Oscar Duarte this weekend. Garcia faced off against Gervonta Davis in April, where 'KingRy' was handed his first loss via TKO after 'Tank' landed a crippling liver shot.

His promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, stated that his client made over $30 million for his clash with Davis. However, it has been reported that he will make substantially less than that against Duarte.

According to insidesport.in, Ryan Garcia will make a guarenteed $5 million against Oscar Duarte.

Garcia put an end to Oscar Duarte's 11-fight winning streak last night, but not without facing some difficulty, as two of the judges awarded the Mexican rounds 5 and 6.

Duarte's increasing aggression in the later rounds allowed 'KingRy' to land a patented left-hook that wobbled his opponent.

Garcia followed up with a barrage of punches that sent Duarte to the canvas. However, the stoppage was shrouded in controversy as fans noticed that the referee did not follow the normal 10 count.

Eddie Hearn baffled by war of words between Ryan Garcia and Oscar De La Hoya

Ryan Garcia and his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, were involved in a shocking war of words in the days before Garcia's fight against Oscar Duarte this weekend.

It is no secret that 'KingRy' has butted heads with De La Hoya on several occasions. The lightweight contender even sued his promoter for a breach of contract earlier this year.

However, their recent spat was unlike anything seen before, and Ryan Garcia blasted both De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins during the pre-fight press conference for his clash with Duarte.

De La Hoya then took to X to share his thoughts on the situation, and expressed his concern for Garcia's mental state.

Matchroom Boxing chairman, and leading boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn, was recently interviewed by Happy Punch. He was asked to share his thoughts on the recent Garcia-De La Hoya incident, and said this:

"Can you imagine me tweeting about one of my fighters, going, 'I'm very concerned about their mental health.' Two days before their fight... The whole thing is like a circus... They need to get away from each other. It's so toxic. You can't work like that."

Hearn continued:

"[De La Hoya and Hopkins] are goading [Garcia] at the press conference, it's his fighter! I've never seen anything like it!"

Watch the video below from 4:48: