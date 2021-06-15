How to watch UFC's The Ultimate Fighter season 29 episode 3 online?

UFC's The Ultimate Fighter is currently airing its 29th season of the reality show. The show has UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski and No.2-ranked featherweight contender Brian Ortega as coaches.

MMA fans can watch the third episode of the show, which will air on June 15, 2021 on ESPN+.

For the first time in the show's history, The Ultimate Fighter is taking place at the UFC APEX Center. The arena played a crucial role in hosting fight events for the promotion during the pandemic.

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega pick their fighters in the first episode of UFC's The Ultimate Fighter season 29

In the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter season 29, coaches Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski picked their teams. Each had to choose four bantamweights and four middleweights out of 16 total fighters.

At the end of the picking session, Ortega's team comprised:

Middleweight fighters: Andre Petroski, Tresean Gore, Miles Hunsinger and Kemran Lachinov.

Bantamweight Fighters: Daniel Argueta, Liudvik Sholinian, Joshua Rettinghouse and Vince Murdock.

The UFC featherweight champion won the toss and was then allowed the first pick. Volkanovski chose bantamweight fighter Mitch Raposo. His final team comprised:

Middleweight fighters: Ryder Newman. Gilbert Urbina, Aaron Phillips and Bryan Battle

Bantamweight fighters: Mitch Raposo, Dustin Lampros, Ricky Turcios and Brady Hiestand

UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski's next title defense will be against Brian Ortega

UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, who is currently acting as a coach in The Ultimate Fighter season 29 with Brian Ortega, will face 'T-City' to defend his featherweight crown.

'The Great' is coming off two razor-close victories over Max Holloway. Volkanovski faced a lot of criticism from people claiming that he was not a real champion because of the manner of his victories. The Australian fighter will be looking to silence his critics with his next performance against Ortega.

Meanwhile, 'T-City' is coming off an impressive unanimous decision win over fan-favorite, 'The Korean Zombie.' After taking a beating from Holloway in his previous title fight, Ortega will now get a second shot at the UFC throne against Volkanovski.

