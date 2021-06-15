What time does The Ultimate Fighter season 29 episode 3 come on?

The Ultimate Fighter season 29 has had a fight and an elimination in each of its weight classes ahead of its third episode.

With both bouts having played out in favor of Team Ortega, Team Volkanovski will try to bounce back from their 0-2 skid in the upcoming third installment.

The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Episode 3 start time in the USA

Episode three of The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 will commence at 9 p.m ET/6 p.m. PT on Tuesday, June 15, in the United States of America.

Viewers will need an ESPN+ subscription to watch The Ultimate Fighter in the USA.

The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Episode 3 start time in the UK

As usual, UK UFC fans will have to stay up a little late to watch the latest episode of The Ultimate Fighter.

In the UK, Episode three of TUF 29 will be aired on BT Sport at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

The Ultimate Fighter Season 29 Episode 3 start time in India

In India, The Utimate Fighter Season 29 is aired on ESPN+ in the early hours of the morning.

Episode three of TUF 29 will start at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16.

TUF 29 episode 3

The cast of TUF 29 has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/sosO7dd71i — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 18, 2021

Team Ortega has had all the success so far in TUF 29, beginning with a dominant first-round submission win for Andre Petroski against Aaron Philips in the middleweight division.

In the next episode of The Ultimate Fighter, Liudvik Sholinian from Team Ortega took on Mitch Raposo, who Volkanovski selected as the number one overall pick in the team selection.

Sholinian relied on his wrestling to pick up a unanimous decision victory that sent the first-overall pick out of the 135-pound tournament.

In the upcoming episode, Ryder Newman from Team Volkanovski will take on Tresean Gore from Team Ortega in a middleweight matchup.

Newman has built a three-fight winning streak after suffering a devastating KO loss in his professional debut in 2019.

Meanwhile, in his latest appearance, Gore returned after a hiatus of two years to submit Christian Echols in October 2020.

