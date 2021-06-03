5 things that we learned from episode 1 of The Ultimate Fighter 29: Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega

The UFC's hit reality TV show The Ultimate Fighter has returned for its 29th installment after a three-year hiatus. The hit show has produced several talented fighters who went on to become champions and contenders in the UFC.

This season, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and number one contender Brian Ortega are leading opposing squads composed of middleweight and bantamweight UFC aspirants.

Episode one of TUF season 29 has aired on ESPN+ Tuesday night, and here are five things that we've learned so far.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for TUF 29 episode 1.

#5 Who's going where?

Team Volkanovski won the ceremonial coin toss and selected the first fighter, leaving the first two matchups in Brian Ortega's hands. With the first overall pick, the champion selected bantamweight Mitch Raposo, while Ortega went with Daniel Argueta.

Alexander Volkanovski also picked first among the 185-pounders, naming Ryder Newman as his choice. Andre Petroski went to Team Ortega as the challenger's first middleweight pick.

After a few rounds of schoolyard picks, here's how the teams shook out:

Team Volkanovski

1) Mitch Raposo (BW)

2) Ryder Newman (MW)

3) Dustin Lampros (BW)

4) Gilbert Urbina (MW)

5) Ricky Turcios (BW)

6) Aaron Phillips (MW)

7) Brady Hiestand (BW)

8) Bryan Battle (MW)

Team Ortega

1) Daniel Argueta (BW)

2) Andre Petroski (MW)

3) Liudvik Sholinian (BW)

4) Tresean Gore (MW)

5) Josh Rettinghouse (BW)

6) Miles Hunsinger (MW)

7) Vince Murdock (BW)

8) Kemran Lachinov (MW)

#4 TUF 29 got a major upgrade

The UFC Apex

Unlike in past seasons, TUF 29 contestants have the luxury of training inside the UFC APEX. UFC president Dana White proudly showed off the new training facility at the beginning of the show, saying:

"The fighters are gonna be training in this brand new facility that was designed specifically for fighting. And we spared no expense to make sure that these guys have the best equipment, all the top-of-the-line stuff they need to succeed. For the next few weeks, win or lose, these guys are gonna get the best training they've ever had in the best facility they've ever had."

#3 Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega have contrasting coaching styles

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega [Photo credit: @ufc on Twitter]

The coaches this season were given a chance to evaluate the fighters through a series of workout routines. Unlike previous iterations of the show, there were no tryout bouts in this edition of TUF.

Right away, it became clear that Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega have different approaches when it comes to scouting. 'T-City' was looking for fighters with good fundamentals while Alexander 'The Great' gravitated toward "coachable" fighters.

"I wanna see whether you have good footwork. I wanna see whether you have good body dynamics. And then I tested their skills. Their jiu-jitsu skills, their stand-up skills," Brian Ortega said.

Meanwhile, Alexander Volkanovski said he was trying to evaluate which fighters have the potential to become good training partners. Here is the champion's criteria:

"Which guys are easy to work with? Which guys want to be here? Which push themselves? Which guys would want to put themselves in the best position they can to get that contract? We're looking for more than just athletes."

#2 Alexander Volkanovski dislikes Brian Ortega

Alex Volkanovski Media Opportunity

Before drafting began, Brian Ortega directly asked the fighters which team they'd rather be on. Upon completing his survey, Ortega claimed that many fighters didn't want to be on Team Volkanovski.

Needless to say, Alexander Volkanovski wasn't a fan of his rival's strategy. The champ jumped on Twitter to call Brian Ortega a "douchebag" for "putting the boys on the spot."

@BrianTcity Putting the boys on the spot like that....what a douchebag!! 🤣 https://t.co/yb3sNJYqn7 — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 2, 2021

It wasn't the first time Volkanovski had taken a shot at 'T-City.' He recently guested on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and told the UFC announcer what he thinks of Brian Ortega after having worked with him on the TUF set.

"To be honest mate, he doesn't say much. I don't know, I'm a bit over him, to be honest. A couple of things, I just think he's fake," Alexander Volkanovski said of his challenger. "He's fake and I don't believe his sh*t. So that's sort of how it is with me. That's what I think."

Watch the interview below:

#1 Who won this week and who's fighting next week?

Caught up on the first episode of #ReturnofTUF?



📺 Watch now on @UFCFightPass! pic.twitter.com/inaDjIoKAO — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 2, 2021

Brian Ortega put together the first matchups at middleweight and bantamweight. He pitted his first pick at middleweight Andre Petroski against Team Volkanovski's Aaron Phillips. Ortega's matchmaking decision paid off as his team drew first blood.

Petroski, a successful NCAA Division-I wrestler, utilized his grappling advantage to perfection against the self-taught Team Volkanovski member. The 29-year-old made Phillips tap out via guillotine choke at the 4:42 mark of the first round.

Brian Ortega also decided which two bantamweights will fight in next week's episode. He chose Liudvik Sholinian from his team to go against first overall pick Mitch Raposo.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh