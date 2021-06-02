How many former The Ultimate Fighter contestants went on to become UFC champions?

The UFC's flagship reality show 'The Ultimate Fighter' was launched with the objective of providing a platform for promising MMA prospects. Since its inception, TUF has proved to be a hotbed of up-and-coming talent. So far, 11 alumni of the show have gone on to become UFC champions.

11 TUF contestants who became UFC champions

UFC welterweight Matt Serra was the first of the many TUF contestants to become titleholders. In the fourth season, dubbed 'The Comeback', Serra was given the title shot against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 69.

Pundits had predicted GSP would win the bout. However, 'The Terror' pulled off one of the biggest upsets in MMA history by securing a TKO victory over the welterweight king in the first frame.

Biggest upset: Matt Serra over Georges St-Pierre or Holly Holm over Ronda Rousey? pic.twitter.com/Xn7D9teZGu — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 4, 2020

Matt Serra's sensational championship victory kicked the doors open for TUF contestants who aspired to attain UFC gold. In 2008, at UFC 86, TUF season 1 winner Forrest Griffin fought tooth and nail to secure the undisputed championship against 'Rampage' Jackson. However, Griffin's title reign ended five months later when another TUF graduate, Rashad Evans, defeated Griffin via TKO at UFC 92.

Dec27.2008



9 years ago today,



An undefeated Rashad Evans knocked out Forrest Griffin, to become the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion pic.twitter.com/nxLoPASyJU — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) December 28, 2017

In 2014, bantamweight royalty TJ Dillashaw (TUF 14) claimed the title shot against Renan Barao at UFC 173. Dillashaw displayed his superior kickboxing acumen and finished the Brazilian in round five.

May24.2014



TJ Dillashaw shocks the world when he finishes Renan Barao by knockout,



& becomes the new UFC Bantamweight Champion pic.twitter.com/KbDnO9IuM0 — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) May 24, 2020

Seven months later, Carla Esparza became the first UFC strawweight queen when she defeated Rose Namajunas in the finale of TUF 20. Esparza submitted 'Thug Rose' with a rear-naked choke in round three.

Would Namajunas vs. Esparza end differently the second time around?



Drop your thoughts ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/bEzxA3SGsD — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 26, 2021

In June 2016, Michael Bisping (TUF 3 winner) defeated Luke Rockhold to become the undisputed champion at 27 years old. Bisping became the first Englishman to secure a UFC title, with his reign lasting for just over a year.

Michael Bisping knocks out Luke Rockhold to become UFC Middleweight champion! (via @br_uk) https://t.co/sGw0MsVqUd pic.twitter.com/qrFIuxRWwP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2016

Australian MMA starlet Robert Whittaker (TUF: The Smashes) shocked the world by going the distance against Yoel Romero in their interim title clash at UFC 213. 'The Reaper' secured a decision victory over 'The Soldier of God' to claim the interim throne in 2017.

July 8, 2017 UFC 213 Robert Whittaker beats Yoel Romero for the interim UFC MW championship



Nov 4, 2017 UFC 217 Unranked MW GSP beats Bisping to become the new UFC MW champ



Dec 7, 2017 GSP vacates the title, Robert Whittaker promoted to undisputed champ. — Jed I. Goodman (@jedigoodman) February 19, 2019

TUF season 13 winner Tony Ferguson became interim lightweight champion in 2017. 'El Cucuy' submitted promising contender Kevin Lee at UFC 216 via a triangle choke to secure the 155lbs interim gold.

As Tony Ferguson was break dancing in celebration, Kevin Lee walked away with his head down. #UFC216 pic.twitter.com/8fIsYBolPZ — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) October 8, 2017

Rose Namajunas (TUF 20) was presented with a title shot against Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 217. 'Thug Rose' claimed the undisputed title with a staggering knockout of Jedrzejczyk in the first round.

"THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE! THUG ROSE!"



On this day in 2017...



Rose Namajunas stopped Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the first round at UFC 217 to become the strawweight champ!@dc_mma with the legendary commentary 👊🌹 pic.twitter.com/c8GUPinE03 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) November 5, 2019

UFC flyweight Nicco Montano became the promotion's inaugural women's flyweight champion in the TUF 26 finale when she defeated Roxanne Modafferi via a unanimous decision.

Nicco Montano defeats Roxanne Modaferri via unanimous decision to become the inaugural UFC flyweight champion. #TUFFinale — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 2, 2017

TUF 21 winner Kamaru Usman lined up an impressive undefeated UFC streak to claim the title against Tyron Woodley at UFC 235. Delivering a dominant performance, Usman attained undisputed welterweight gold via a unanimous decision.

Nigerian born, Kamaru Usman has beaten Tyron Woodley to claim the

UFC 235 welterweight title.



Usman won by scores of 50-44 twice and 50-45.



With the win, Usman becomes the first UFC champion from Africa. pic.twitter.com/pdZjeGD5sW — News Central TV (@NewsCentralTV) March 3, 2019

