Find out about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

Today's issue will discuss a new bantamweight matchup, Tony Ferguson's 'Hell Week' training, and more.

#3. Henry Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298

In a video uploaded on his official YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo revealed that he is fighting Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 298 on Feb. 17 in Anaheim, California.

Cejudo said:

"This fight is going to decide who will eventually fight the winner of 'Chito' Vera vs. Sean O'Malley. How do I approach a fight where the fighter just comes in and pressure shoots?... 'Triple C' is excited - getting prepared right now. I have Amir Albazi who's helping me."

Watch Cejudo break the news and briefly break it down below:

In a follow-up tweet, Cejudo claimed that he was just this one fight away from fighting for the title.

Davlishvili first talked about the fight on UFC Vegas 83 post-fight press conference, stating that he was offered a fight against Henry Cejudo, which he accepted. At the time, he said he was unaware of the date and venue.

The pay-per-view event will be headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria.

#2. Valentina Shevchenko stuns in a bikini

Valentina Shevchenko dropped a picture of herself in a vibrantly printed bikini, showing off an elaborate tattoo sprawling on the right side of her torso. On the other side of the abdomen, which is not visible in this photo, 'Bullet' dons her iconic gun tattoo to represent her cage name.

The location marked on the post suggests the photo was taken in a waterside location in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fans were blown away by the photo and reacted to her post. One claimed she was "the most beautiful woman in the UFC", while another playfully asked her hand in marriage.

#1. Anthony Pettis weighs in on Tony Ferguson's training

Tony Ferguson's 'Hell Week' training with David Goggins ahead of UFC 296 has been the talk of the town for a while. While some, like 'El Cucuy's' opponent Paddy Pimblett, have straightaway dismissed the training regime, some others have been more understanding of it.

Ferguson's previous UFC opponent Anthony Pettis falls in the second category.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Showtime' said that he was sure Ferguson did not need to go through it for his cardio, but for more of a boost in motivation.

"He [Tony Ferguson] has never been out of shape... I don't think he ever gasses. Even when I fought him, he was doing numbers like crazy. I think it's more of a mental thing for him."

He continued:

"Even I read his [David Goggins] books and I do my cardio and I'm already inspired... I think it's whatever Tony needs to make himself go. He has been doing it forever. Maybe he wanted a change of pace - a change of scenery - another motivation in his corner."

Meanwhile, Pettis is getting ready to fight Benson Henderson at Karate Combat 43 in Las Vegas.