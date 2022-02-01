Brendan Schaub on Joe Rogan's video addressing Spotify controversy - "I wouldn't call it an apology" 

Brendan Schaub has weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding UFC commentator Joe Rogan and streaming platform Spotify.

Rogan has been accused of spreading misinformation through his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. So, the 54-year-old recently uploaded a video to his Instagram account, explaining his side of things and how he plans to do better in the future.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Schaub Show, 'Big Brown' shared that according to him, Rogan's recently uploaded video on Instagram was not an apology.

"I wouldn't call it an apology. I would call it an informational video, a nine-minute video on Instagram, from his side of things."

Musical icons Neil Young and Joni Mitchell recently pulled their music off of Spotify as a sign of protest against the platform's support for Rogan. The UFC commentator then shared his thoughts on the issue in his nine-minute response video.

"I'm not a doctor, I'm not a scientist. I'm just a person who sits down and talks to people and has conversations with them. Do I get things wrong? Absolutely. I get things wrong, but I try to correct them. Whenever I get things wrong, I try to correct it. Cause I'm interested in telling the truth. I'm interested in finding out what the truth is. And I'm interested in having interesting conversations with people that have differing opinions. I'm not interested in only talking to people that have one perspective."

MMA personalities show support for Joe Rogan

Amid the Spotify controversy, MMA personalities like Tim Kennedy and Ben Askren have voiced their support for Joe Rogan.

In a recently uploaded tweet, Kennedy showered praise on the UFC commentator and said that he was against any form of censorship.

"It’s weird that you have to make a proclamation that you stand with a friend that ask questions and doesn’t accept the status quo. The only reason I have @spotify is because @joerogan is on it. F*ck #cancelculture and screw every coward that supports any form of #censorship"

Askren went on to call Rogan a "beacon of common sense" in his tweet following the Spotify controversy.

"At this point Rogan is a beacon of common sense and critical thinking. They don't want common sense and critical thinking, they want unquestioning obedience."

Other than that, various UFC fighters, including Israel Adesanya, Marlon Vera, Gilbert Burns and Michael Chandler wrote words of support in the comments section of the 54-year-old's Instagram video.

