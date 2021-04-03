"I am the champ here" - Khamzat Chimaev fires shots at Kamaru Usman and other welterweight contenders

Khamzat Chimaev is raring to prove his worth in the UFC. The 26-year-old fighter recently took to Twitter to claim he is the "champ", given his undefeated record.

Chimaev is recovering from the lingering effects of COVID-19, which he contracted in December last year. His road to recovery appears to be ticking over, as he continues to throw shade at his fellow competitors.

On his social media, Khamzat Chimaev posted an edited picture of him and Kamaru Usman facing off at the weigh-ins. He sent a warning to other welterweight contenders, and noted he is the "champ" since he's never been defeated:

"All of you have lost, I'm undefeated and I'm the champ here," Chimaev wrote in the caption.

All of you have lost, im undefeated and im the champ here ☝🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZC0ggqcwCH — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) April 3, 2021

Khamzat Chimaev experienced a stunning rise in the UFC thanks to three consecutive victories, which were registered in the span of three months. 'Borz' also broke the record for quickest turnaround between UFC wins in the modern era (10 days) after defeating Rhys McKee in July of last year.

The Russia-born fighter was expected to challenge Leon Edwards on December 19 in 2020. However, the bout was called off after the Brit tested positive for COVID-19.

The matchup was later rescheduled for January 20, 2021, but this time around, it was Khamzat Chimaev still recuperating from the virus. When it appeared that both welterweights would finally collide inside the octagon on the February 13 card, Borz pulled out of the fight, citing the lingering effects of COVID-19.

What does Kamaru Usman think about Khamzat Chimaev?

Although Khamzat Chimaev is not a ranked welterweight contender, Kamaru Usman still views him as a "tough" competitor. In an interview with ESPN, Usman heaped praise on Chimaev for his urge to succeed in the fight game. He said:

"He (Khamzat Chimaev) is tough. He brings basically the same things that I brought when I came in. I could take anyone down, hold them down, and do what I needed to do. So, he is tough. I see it. I don't put it past me," said Usman.

The welterweight champion also added he is proud of Khamzat Chimaev because he has "played his cards right":

"I think he is tough and is playing his cards right. I am borderline proud of him to do that. I feel like a proud dad looking at the kids saying, 'Great job guys!'," said Usman.