"I'd like to see it the way they done it with Brock" - When Conor McGregor honestly assessed UFC's signing of CM Punk

Conor McGregor once offered a candid appraisal of the UFC's decision to bring CM Punk on board.

Despite lacking prior experience in MMA, Punk committed himself to pursuing a career in the UFC. The former WWE champion embarked on a unique and relatively brief journey in the sport upon signing a contract with the MMA organization in December 2014.

During an interview with SevereMMA later that month, 'The Notorious' voiced his reservations regarding the UFC's decision to sign the American, highlighting Punk's limited experience in MMA as a primary concern:

"I don't have no problem with it; if you bring something to the table, you get a seat. You must show up to compete, and you must show up to fight every time. As far as CM Punk, he has a different fanbase, the WWE fans, and to be honest, it's weird to me to let an amateur come in and deal with in the pro game. I mean who knows what his skill level is like?"

He added:

"I would like to see it the way they have done it with Brock [Lesnar]. Brock had one or two fights in a smaller league, but Brock was a different animal altogether. He had the vision of an all-American wrestling stat, and he was a freestyle wrestling champion, plus he was a f**king monster of a man."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (11:45):

Punk made his promotional debut at UFC 203 in September 2016, squaring off against Mickey Gall and succumbing to a submission defeat in the opening round. His second and last octagon appearance took place at UFC 225 in June 2018, where he clashed with Mike Jackson.

Initially, Jackson secured a unanimous decision victory, but the outcome was later nullified to a no contest due to Jackson's positive drug test.

Jason Miller touts Conor McGregor for Oscar nomination for Road House role

Former UFC light heavyweight fighter Jason Miller recently asserted that Conor McGregor's Hollywood debut in the newly released movie Road House warrants an Oscar award.

During an interview with combat sports journalist Helen Yee, 'Mayhem' stated:

"I just think that Conor McGregor deserves an actor, some type of Oscar, Emmy He did a great job, he is bada**. He slipped into the villain role suspiciously easily."

Check out Jason Miller's comments below (13:38):

'The Notorious' stars opposite Jake Gyllenhaal in a contemporary reimagining of the 1989 action classic Road House.

The movie's story closely follows the original storyline, featuring James Dalton, played by Patrick Swayze, as a bouncer striving to bring order to a chaotic bar while confronting a local crime figure. Meanwhile, McGregor takes on the role of Knox, the film's antagonist.

