From Michael 'Venom' Page to Ariel Helwani: Conor McGregor shares a plethora of snaps from 'Road House' New York premiere

Conor McGregor recently posted a collection of photos from his attendance at the 'Road House' premiere in New York City.

'The Notorious' is relishing his first foray into the silver screen with a remake of the 1989 cult classic, where he shares the screen with renowned Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal. McGregor is currently immersed in the promotional frenzy for his movie, which was released exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, with no intentions for a theatrical release.

The former two-division UFC champion graced the New York premiere of 'Road House' surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday night. McGregor recently took to Instagram to share glimpses of the event, capturing moments with close companions such as Dillon Danis and his mother, Nikki Danis, as well as Philip Sutcliffe, the senior coach of Crumlim Boxing Club, and MMA journalist Ariel Helwani with his wife, Jaclyn Stein.

Among his colleagues at Paradigm Sports, McGregor captured snapshots with Michael 'Venom' Page and MMA agent Audie Attar. McGregor also shared moments with public relations manager Karen Kessler and co-star Dominique Columbus, alongside several other individuals.

Check out Conor McGregor's post below:

The narrative of 'Road House' closely follows the original storyline, with Patrick Swayze's character, James Dalton, depicted as a bouncer tasked with restoring order at a chaotic bar, leading to conflicts with a local crime boss.

However, in this 2024 remake, Gyllenhaal's character, Dalton, undergoes a transformation, now portrayed as a former UFC middleweight fighter who finds himself employed at a roadhouse in Florida. Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' makes his big-screen debut, playing Knox, the film's antagonist. Prior to this cinematic venture, McGregor was the subject of two documentaries exploring his life, notably 'McGregor Forever' on Netflix.

Jake Gyllenhaal shares story of near miss with Conor McGregor's punch during 'Road House' filming

Jake Gyllenhaal recently reminisced about an incident where Conor McGregor came close to accidentally punching him in the face while filming 'Road House'.

McGregor, a newcomer to the world of acting and filmmaking, reportedly faced difficulties with the fight sequences. 'The Notorious' himself has admitted to engaging in some real exchanges of punches with the 'Nightcrawler' star during certain scenes.

In a recent media exchange, Gyllenhaal stated that he had to advise McGregor against actually throwing punches before filming each fight scene:

"He knows how to fight, obviously. But he doesn't know how to fake fight. So he had to sort of unlearn tons of things. And I had to remind him pretty constantly, like, remember before takes, I just remember, you don't need to actually punch me in the face. He'll be like, 'Oh, right, right.' Like as if in his mind he was ready to really do it."

Check out Jake Gyllenhaal's comments below:

Expand Tweet