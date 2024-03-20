"Why does Conor associate with someone like you?" - Fans react to Dillon Danis celebrating with Conor McGregor at 'Road House' NY premiere

Dillon Danis was spotted alongside Conor McGregor at the star-studded 'Road House' (2024) premiere in New York City. Fight fans soon addressed the same, with the majority of them lambasting 'El Jefe' and implying that McGregor should steer clear of him.

Heading into his most recent fight, a boxing match against Logan Paul in October 2023, Danis relentlessly directed personal remarks against Paul and his partner, Nina Agdal. He'd also posted considerable photographic and videographic content online, featuring the supermodel with individuals other than Paul.

Most of the NSFW content was allegedly Photoshopped. Moreover, Danis unequivocally accused Agdal of promiscuity and infidelity. Meanwhile, she secured a restraining order against the MMA fighter, besides suing him. For the past several months, 'El Jefe' has been embroiled in a legal battle against her.

That said, Dillon Danis has now set aside his legal rigmarole and devoted time to meet one of his longtime friends and training partners, MMA icon Conor McGregor. The grappling savant tweeted a photograph of himself with McGregor. The duo were at the New York Irishman's movie 'Road House' premiere.

A remake of the cult classic 'Road House' (1989), the new movie will mark McGregor's silver screen debut. The movie's NY premiere transpired at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on March 19, 2024. Danis' statement in the tweet read as follows:

"Roadhouse"

Expand Tweet

The combat sports community chimed in on the same, with one X user referencing Conor McGregor's alleged issues with alcoholism. Alternatively, another user labeled Dillon Danis and 'The Notorious' as legends. Some netizens praised the photograph, with a fan notably wishing happiness for 'El Jefe.'

Multiple commenters underscored the dichotomy between Danis and McGregor's accomplishments, indicating that 'El Jefe' is known only because of his association with the Irish MMA great. One fan made an allusion to his history with Nina Agdal. Another fan advised 'The Notorious' to disassociate himself from the controversial BJJ athlete and tweeted:

"Why does Conor associate with someone like you?"

Expand Tweet

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of reactions

Dillon Danis and Conor McGregor seem headed in opposite trajectories

A BJJ savant and 2-0 professional MMA fighter, Danis has been the subject of widespread criticism in recent years. The 30-year-old hasn't competed in a submission grappling match since September 2017, and last partook in an MMA bout back in June 2019. His lone professional combat sports contest ever since was a boxing bout against YouTuber and WWE superstar Logan Paul.

After losing to Paul via disqualification, Dillon Danis faced another setback. Danis was released from the Bellator MMA organization, and the UFC also appears uninterested in signing him.

On the other hand, things are apparently on the upswing for Conor McGregor. The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, who hasn't competed since July 2021, has affirmed that he'll return and face Michael Chandler this summer. However, an official announcement from the UFC concerning the same is yet to be made.

Expand Tweet