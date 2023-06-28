"He has alcoholic hands now" - Conor McGregor gets called out by fans for promoting his pub amid lack of fight update

It seems that Conor McGregor is doing everything besides training or working with USADA to facilitate his return to the octagon. The Irishman has been the subject of intense scrutiny due to his inability to re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool in time to be eligible for a bout with Michael Chandler in 2023.

Instead of announcing an update regarding his return or even if he's still set to fight Michael Chandler, 'The Notorious' took to Instagram to promote his pub, The Black Forge Inn. The post also included tags related to his Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey and Forged Irish Stout, causing fans to lash out in the comments section.

Some of the comments to Conor McGregor's post are as follows:

Comments #1

Comment #2

Comment #3

Comment #4

Comment #5

Comment #6

Comment #7

Comment #8

Comment #9

It's understandable that fans have exhausted their patience with McGregor. Back in February, the UFC confirmed the then widespread rumor that the Irishman would return to face three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler. The two even took part in 'The Ultimate Fighter' (TUF) 31 as opposing coaches.

The return of TUF was meant to help the promotion generate hype for McGregor's bout with Chandler. Unfortunately, the former UFC double champion refused to re-enter the USADA drug-testing pool amid rumors and allegations that he has been abusing performance-enhancing drugs.

After being given a deadline, he still neglected to submit a sample for USADA to review, thus disqualifying him from competing this year as there are no longer six months left for him to sit in the pool before being sanctioned to fight in the UFC's last scheduled pay-per-view of the year.

What has Conor McGregor been up to lately?

There has been no news regarding Conor McGregor's potential return. Thus, most fans have come to terms with the possibility that he may never fight again. The Irishman has instead spent his time doing anything that doesn't involve a UFC return.

Conservative News @BIZPACReview Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault at same NBA Finals game he clocked Miami Heat mascot dlvr.it/SqwnrC Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault at same NBA Finals game he clocked Miami Heat mascot dlvr.it/SqwnrC https://t.co/KFEzJ4XkTx

He recently took part in a promotional stunt at Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Finals in Miami, where he punched the Miami Heat mascot. While talk of Conor McGregor injuring the mascot made the rounds, it was later upstaged after a woman accused him of sexual assault on that same evening.

Poll : 0 votes