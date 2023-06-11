Dana White gives cut-throat reaction to Conor McGregor sending Miami Heat mascot Burnie to ER 

UFC president Dana White has shared his thoughts on the recent controversy surrounding Conor McGregor punching Burnie, the official mascot for the Miami Heat basketball team.

During his appearance at the UFC 289 post-fight press conference, White was asked for his opinion on the issue surrounding the Irish superstar.

"I saw the Deontay Wilder one, too. What's up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters. What do you expect? I mean what are those mascot things made out of? Unless you're like the Golden Knights mascot, I don't even know what the hell he wears but I'm assuming it's a metal helmet, I wouldn't have professional fighters punching me in the face if I was a mascot. Doesn't seem like the brightest thing in the world," said Dana White.

During the fourth game of the NBA finals, McGregor did an on-court segment to promote his pain-relief spray, TIDL Sport. In a scripted moment, Miami Heat's mascot Burnie walked up to the Irishman wearing boxing gloves and a robe.

'The Notorious' struck the mascot with a left punch and then followed it up with another strike after Burnie fell to the ground.

It was reported that the person donning the costume of Burnie had to pay a visit to the ER following the incident. The man received pain medication for his suffering and is reported to be recovering well from the incident.

Conor McGregor punches Burnie: Fans are not on the same page as Dana White on the incident

Dana White stated that according to him, basketball team mascots provoking fighters to punch them in the face was not a bright idea. But MMA Twitter took a different approach to the issue and poked fun at Conor McGregor for how things unfolded at the NBA event.

One Twitter user jokingly said that McGregor's punches on the mascot Burnie counted as the 'Mystic Mac's first victory in three-and-a-half years.

Another individual predicted that the Irishman might get sued for his actions.

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad also chimed in on the issue, accusing McGregor to be under the influence of drugs during the incident.

"Drugs made him think he was in a real fight."

