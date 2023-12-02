"I'd pay for that in depth breakdown" - When Israel Adesanya featuring in oddsmaker's list of Kim Kardashian's future boyfriends had fans in splits

Israel Adesanya is one of the most well-known UFC fighters in the world. For some time, there was even a belief among some fans that he could one day rise to the mantle of the UFC's flagship star. The more success 'The Last Stylebender' enjoyed inside the octagon, the more his celebrity status grew.

He became a notable athlete, not just in the combat sports world, but in general. So much so, that he was included on a 2022 oddsmaker list of potential future boyfriends for Kim Kardashian. A screenshot of the reported list was shared on X (formerly Twitter) last year, and caused fans to break out in laughter.

Israel Adesanya, despite being something of a fashionista, has no believable connections to Kim Kardashian. One lives in New Zealand, while the other lives in the United States. She does, however, seem to be a UFC fan, having once shared a clip of Derrick Lewis' UFC 291 post-fight celebration on her Instagram story.

One fan questioned the logic that led to the oddsmakers singling out Israel Adesanya, out of all other MMA fighters, as a potential partner for Kim Kardashian:

"I'd pay for that in depth breakdown lol"

Meanwhile, another fan found humor in Adesanya being only 0.5% less likely than Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, to be her next partner:

"No way he’s only .5% less likely to get with her than Kanye is"

One fan even jokingly selected Adesanya as a potential option:

"I’m gonna pick Izzy now, but suggest waiting for Kim to be snapped in public with Harry Styles before betting."

Other comments focused on Kanye West yet again:

"+2200 for her to get back with Kanye is such value"

A collage of some fan reactions can be seen below:

Israel Adesanya's MMA hiatus

Despite dominating the UFC middleweight division for the past couple of years now, Israel Adesanya was recently dethroned as the weight class' champion by Sean Strickland. It was among the greatest upsets in the promotion's history and was preceded by deeply personal trash talk from Strickland.

This seemed to affect Adesanya tremendously, as he confronted Strickland right after their fight due to the latter's comments about his deceased dog. It culminated in Adesanya committing to a sabbatical from the sport.