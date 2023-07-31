Kim Kardashian shares NSFW clip of Derrick Lewis’ UFC 291 victory celebration 

Kim Kardashian has shared moments from a number of high-profile sporting events and recently did just that with Derrick Lewis' post fight celebration at UFC 291.

After making quick work of Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Lewis proceeded to take his shorts off and a WWE inspired celebration that left all the commentary team laughing histarically. The reality TV star took to her Instagram account and shared the NSFW clip to her stories, so she was clearly watching the fight.

Photo of Instagram story [Photo credit: One Stop UFC by Sportskeeda]

During his post-fight interview, 'The Black Beast' revealed that his win was the final bout on his current UFC contract, which could make things interesting. It was in reference to his memorable UFC 229 post-fight interview, where he told Joe Rogan, 'My b**ls was hot,' as the reason for him removing his shorts following his knockout win over Alexander Volkov.

Lewis' win became more significant as a result because he now has leverage to either re-sign a better deal with the UFC or pursue a lucrative deal with the PFL for a rematch with Francis Ngannou, who he defeated at UFC 226.

It remains to be seen whether Kardashian will become a fan of Derrick Lewis and continue to watch his fights after his viral post-fight celebration.

UFC @ufc



@TheBeast_UFC delivered in every way at pic.twitter.com/vd4MwYN6Ym A celebration for the ages@TheBeast_UFC delivered in every way at #UFC291

Kim Kardashian among celebrities in attendance for Lionel Messi's memorable Inter Miami debut

Kim Kardashian was among the list of celebrities in attendance for Lionel Messi's memorable Inter Miami debut, which a significant moment for professional soccer in the United States.

The reality TV star was with her kids and was even intereview on the broadcast as she expressed her excitement to see the FIFA World Cup winner play live. It was a memorable experience, especially for her son as the soccer legend personally signed his jersey.