'I'd rather be on his good side' - When Georges St-Pierre revealed how Khabib Nurmagomedov helped him during his trip to Russia

Back in October 2020, former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre told the story of how Khabib Nurmagomedov helped him during his visit to Russia.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, 'Rush' recalled an incident when 'The Eagle' helped him book a hotel room in Moscow, Russia.

“Last time I was in Moscow, he [Khabib Nurmagomedov] was very nice. I was there to corner a training partner of mine. I was in a hotel where there were a lot of fans and he took a room, he paid a room for me at the St. Regis Hotel. He said, ‘Georges don’t stay at this hotel, there’s too many fans. I book you a room, it’s on me... I book you a room, just stay there. Don’t drink alcohol because of my religion’... That’s how much of a nice guy he is. He is just an incredible human being.” Georges St-Pierre said.

The former champion went on to add that he doesn't want to be on the Dagestani fighter's bad side.

"I have the impression that a lot of people in the east part of Russia, if they love you, they love you. They are gonna die for you. But if they hate you, they hate you like crazy, you know. I'd rather be on his good side than his bad side."

You can listen to the full interview below:

A potential super-fight fight between St-Pierre and Nurmagomedov has been rumored for years but was never officially booked by the UFC. Any possibility of it happening was squashed when Khabib retired after his victory at UFC 254.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has taken up coaching since his retirement

After announcing his retirement at UFC 254, Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to have taken on a heavier coaching role. 'The Eagle' was recently seen in Islam Makhachev's corner at UFC Vegas 31. Makhachev went on to win the fight via a fourth-round submission.

Khabib has a 4-0 coaching record this year in the UFC.

