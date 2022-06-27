"I didn’t lose this fight" - Arman Tsarukyan issues statement following loss against Mateusz Gamrot

Arman Tsarukyan released a statement following his loss to Mateusz Gamrot in the main event of UFC Vegas 57.

Tsarukyan and Gamrot were involved in a high-paced, back-and-forth battle at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. While the Polish lightweight was handed a unanimous decision win, 'Ahalkalakets' wasn't quite satisfied with the decision.

Following the loss, Tsarukyan took to Instagram and insisted that he won the bout. The 25-year-old also asserted that he will maintain his upward momentum.

"I didn’t lose this fight, only upwards from here!"

Tsarukyan's five-fight winning streak came to a halt with the decision loss on Saturday. Meanwhile, Gamrot picked up his fourth straight win with a thrilling performance. Prior to his latest victory, 'Gamer' had three consecutive finishes over Scott Holtzman, Jeremy Stephens, and Diego Ferreira.

Did Arman Tsarukyan do enough to beat Mateusz Gamrot?

Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot were involved in a razor-close main event bout. All three judges scored the contest 47-48 in favor of the Polish fighter, but many argued that 'Ahalkalakets' should have been awarded the win.

The final fight statistics released by UFCstats show that Tsarukyan managed to land more significant strikes in every round, but it was 'Gamer' who was more accurate with his shots throughout the bout.

Tsarukyan landed only 95 strikes out of a total of 247 thrown, recording a 38% accuracy in the process. Meanwhile, Gamrot landed 83 strikes out of 130 thrown, for 58% accuracy.

Looking at the stats, it's also clear that 'Gamer' had a far greater success with the takedowns and ground control time. You can check the official stats below:

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter Final stats for Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot



Tsarukyan landed more strikes in all five rounds, Gamrot landed more accurately in all five rounds.



Tsarukyan credited with a 4th round knockdown, Gamrot landed 6 takedowns, but landed just four significant ground strikes over five rounds. Final stats for Tsarukyan vs. GamrotTsarukyan landed more strikes in all five rounds, Gamrot landed more accurately in all five rounds.Tsarukyan credited with a 4th round knockdown, Gamrot landed 6 takedowns, but landed just four significant ground strikes over five rounds. https://t.co/CwIXKhqch1

Heading into their main event bout on Saturday, Gamrot was positioned at No.12 in the rankings just behind Tsarukyan, who was placed at No.11. The Polish lightweight is expected to break into the top 10 of the divisional rankings with the next ranking update.

Following the win, Gamrot called out the No. 3-ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje during his post-fight interview. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan will return to the drawing board and look to make a stronger comeback from the loss.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far