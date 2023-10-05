"I don’t know why he’s saying that" - When Conor McGregor was left confused by Tyson Fury making up rumors about them

Conor McGregor is widely acknowledged as one of the most renowned and talented MMA fighters. He exhibits a formidable presence in the octagon and possesses a distinctive persona beyond it.

In 2019, Tyson Fury announced his plans to begin training in mixed martial arts with McGregor after his rematch against Deontay Wilder in February 2020. He shared videos on social media, showcasing his training sessions with former UFC middleweight fighter Darren Till at the Team Kaobon Gym in Liverpool. These posts were followed by 'The Gypsy King' publicly confirming his serious contemplation of making the transition.

During an interview with BT Sports in 2020, Conor McGregor was questioned about his opinion on whether boxers can successfully adapt to the realm of MMA. In his response, the former two-division UFC champ appeared perplexed regarding Fury's claims.

"With correct preparation. We are combat fighters and combat specialists so with the correct preparations and correct teachings you can learn with the correct focus. It’s exciting. I know Tyson has been talking a lot. Tyson keeps saying me and him spoke and said I would train him. I never spoke to Tyson in me life, so I don’t know why he’s saying that."

"It’s not a bad little story, so I let it roll. Tyson’s a good man. So, who knows? I wouldn’t say he is just saying he’d do it and not do it, like a lot of them do. I would say Tyson would probably do it in time." [H/T Talk Sport]

Michael Chandler teases a potential fight with Conor McGregor at UFC 300

Michael Chandler is still motivated to complete what he started with Conor McGregor. 'The Notorious' has been sidelined from octagon action since suffering a severe leg injury in his last fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. McGregor's plans to fight 'Iron' this year were thwarted because he did not meet the mandatory drug testing obligations within the USADA pool.

During a recent episode of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Chandler hinted at the possibility of the long-awaited fight against McGregor taking place at the UFC 300 mega event in April 2024:

"The fight is still happening. The fight is not booked for a date, the fight is not booked for a venue. But the fight is booked between Chandler and Conor. There's no way that Conor McGregor comes back and doesn't fight me."

"It makes a lot of sense that there's a very historic card is coming up with the UFC. My heart of hearts says that the biggest fight we've seen in a very long time, the biggest card that the UFC is gonna put together since, UFC 200 or UFC 100. So, my gut says we might be waiting on till UFC 300."

