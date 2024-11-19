"I don't even make half of what Deontay Wilder makes" - When Jon Jones' relationship with UFC and Dana White turned sour

Jon Jones and UFC CEO Dana White share a solid relationship, with White frequently claiming that Jones is the greatest of all time. However, there was a time when Jones wanted to exit the UFC due to the pay structure. This was the case in 2020.

After his victory over Dominick Reyes in February 2020, Jones expressed a desire to move up to the heavyweight division, which led to a dispute with the UFC regarding his pay. He wanted a significant salary increase for the risk of facing Francis Ngannou, but the UFC did not meet his demands.

Taking to his X account, ‘Bones’ expressed his disappointment with the UFC, comparing his salary to then-WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder. He requested to be released, stating that another promoter was ready to pick him up.

“I don’t even make half of half of what Deonte Wilder makes. If my reputation causes you to undervalue me this much. Just go ahead and release me from my @Ufc contract altogether. I’m sure some promoter somewhere will be more than happy to pick me up.”

Dana White remained firm in his stance that he would not release Jon Jones from his UFC contract, arguing that Jones was being fairly compensated. There has always been a debate among fans and fighters that the UFC should pay more to its fighters.

A similar incident happened when former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou left the UFC due to compensation issues, went on to build his career in boxing, and is now in the PFL as an MMA fighter.

Dana White reacts to Jon Jones being ranked number 2 in the pound-for-pound rankings following UFC 309

Jon Jones delivered an amazing performance against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. Jones dominated the fight and clinched the victory in the third round with a spinning kick to the ribs, followed by strikes

However, UFC CEO Dana White, who has been a critic of the UFC pound-for-pound rankings, was hoping that after 'Bones' won at UFC 309, he would be ranked number 1. Instead, he was ranked number 2, below Islam Makhachev.

Showing his frustration, the UFC head honcho shared a story on his Instagram, slamming the rankings and calling out Mark Zuckerberg, who had been in talks with White to develop a new AI ranking system.

"I have to get rid of these CLOWNS!! @Zuck lets get this AI deal done asap."

