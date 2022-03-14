"I f***ing hate old rich white women!" - Sean Strickland confronts a "Karen" who almost hit his car

Sean Strickland recently posted footage of himself getting into a traffic altercation over the weekend.

It hasn't been uncommon in recent times to see Strickland mix things up on social media with regards to his public persona. Whether it be to draw more eyes to him or to simply show a more legitimate version of himself, he's certainly been making some headlines.

As his visibility in the public eye rises, so is the attention being paid to what he's saying and doing. He has a tendency to cause a level of controversy based on what he's engaging in. On Sunday, he did the same thing.

Below are some of his comments on the altercation:

“Almost hits me and they flags us down to get our license plate.. God I fucking hate old rich white women!!!!!”

'Tarzan' then claimed that "only a woman" would have done what she did. Had it been a man, though, Strickland says things would have ended very differently.

“I should of broke this Karen’s mirror.. f*** only a woman would do this s***. Luckily it wasn’t a man I would of dragged him out fo his car and beat him.”

Strickland concluded by providing some more context on the incident.

“I went to pass her and she swerved into me and then tailgated my buddy so badly we had to stop for his safety said “this is a private road” not it’s a national forest lol!!”

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA Almost hits me and they flags us down to get our license plate.. God I fucking hate old rich white women!!!!! Almost hits me and they flags us down to get our license plate.. God I fucking hate old rich white women!!!!! https://t.co/6ysXpmeH72

In the video, the exchange goes as follows:

Driver: “You are the rudest person I’ve ever met.”

Strickland: “Do you have a boyfriend or a f***ing son you can call over here?”

Driver: “Yeah I do, he works for the government. He’d be really happy to get these license plates.”

Strickland: “Get the f*** outta here. F*** off. Yeah, please do, you f***ing dumb b*tch.”

When did Sean Strickland last fight?

The last time Sean Strickland was inside the UFC octagon was on February 5, 2022. He competed in the main event of UFC Vegas 47 when he went toe-to-toe with Jack Hermansson.

Strickland was able to come out on top with a split decision win over his middleweight rival, taking his current win streak in the UFC up to six.

Hermansson, in the end, was overwhelmed by the consistency and volume of Strickland. 'The Joker' attempted to stick with him on the feet but the mechanical nature of Strickland's striking helped him to edge out the win.

It wasn't the most entertaining fight the middleweight division has ever seen, with Hermansson noting that Strickland will have to look elsewhere if he wants to "claim a body" in the cage.

If he gets a finish in his next outing, there's a real possibility that Sean Strickland could vault into title contention.

Edited by Harvey Leonard